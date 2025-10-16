Wherefour Inc. Adds Control Points to Deliver Deeper, Enterprise-Grade Compliance

"With Control Points, manufacturers can enforce quality and compliance checks within production workflows," said Matthew Brown, CEO at Wherefour. "Every verification is recorded and traceable, giving teams greater confidence in consistency and audit readiness." Post this

Control Points make essential verifications mandatory within production workflows, ensuring checks are completed before operations continue and eliminating skipped or incomplete steps. Checkpoints can be placed before, between, or after key production stages and be based on quantity, time or production output.

Each Control Point automatically records results, users, timestamps, and override reasons, producing a defensible digital audit trail for customer and regulatory reviews. Override data stays visible, improving CAPA documentation and traceability during investigations.

"With Control Points, manufacturers can enforce critical quality and compliance checks directly within their production workflows," said Matthew Brown, CEO at Wherefour. "Every verification is performed, recorded, and traceable, giving teams greater confidence in consistency, accountability, and audit readiness."

How Control Points improve operations:

Reduced deviations and rework through standardized checks

Faster investigations and recalls through lot- and batch-level traceability

Enterprise scalability with configurable Control Points by workflow, team, or site

Customizable test and task list functions with various approval and signature stages.

Compliance without slowdown through scanning, weighing, and auto-complete integration

Built in accountability and training that offer step-level instructions at the exact moment of execution.

Control Points build on Wherefour's traceability foundation, enabling real-time compliance, accountability, and production oversight into one streamlined platform.

Join the Webinar: "The Secret to Stronger Compliance? Production Control Points."

Wherefour will host a live webinar on Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET to demonstrate how to use production control points to enforce checks, collect data, and stay audit-ready. Whether in food, beverage, health and beauty, or another compliance-heavy industry, these tools can transform the way you manage risk and quality.

Join the session to see Control Points in action and learn how they're reshaping compliance for modern manufacturers.

Register here: https://lp.wherefour.com/production-control-points-webinar-wherefour-erp

About Wherefour Inc.

Wherefour offers modern, affordable ERP and traceability software for manufacturers and distributors in food, beverage, cannabis, personal care, nutraceuticals, textiles, and general manufacturing. Our software ensures accurate production costing, inventory control, batch and lot tracking, raw material traceability, overhead monitoring, and customer/vendor relationship management. Mobile-friendly and easy to implement, Wherefour supports multiple users and accounts, managing recalls, compliance, and safety audits. Integrations with QuickBooks®, Sage Intacct®, Microsoft Dynamics®, Metrc, Epicor, Shopify, ShipStation, Xero, and more help users monitor production performance and quickly identify cost, yield, or inventory deviations.

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com.

Media Contact

Faith Borland, Wherefour Inc., 1 415-930-4028, [email protected], https://wherefour.com

SOURCE Wherefour Inc.