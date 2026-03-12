Wherefour Inc. Releases 2026 State Of Manufacturing Report

According to the 2026 State of Manufacturing Report released by Wherefour Inc., manufacturers are optimistic about growth in 2026. Insights show that while AI adoption is slow, day-to-day operations issues, such as compliance and traceability, are at the forefront of their focus for the year.

PETALUMA, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Wherefour, a leading ERP platform for regulated manufacturers, the growth outlook for the manufacturing sector remains optimistic. In its second annual State of Manufacturing report, based on a December 2025 survey of hundreds of manufacturers, 80% of respondents said they are very optimistic (29%) or cautiously optimistic (51%) about growth in 2026, signaling an industry focused on operational improvement.