Wherefour Inc. Wins Netty Award for Best ERP Software and Earns Honors from IBIE's Best in Baking and SaaS Awards

These industry accolades spotlight Wherefour's powerful inventory forecasting and compliance capabilities, as well as its adaptability across key sectors, including food and beverage, personal care, supplements, cannabis, and cosmetics.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by the Netty Awards, IBIE and the SaaS Awards," said Matthew Brown, CEO of Wherefour. "To be ranked alongside some of the most innovative companies in the industry is a powerful validation of our team's dedication to building tools that drive efficiency, transparency, and growth for manufacturers."

Brands interested in learning more about Wherefour's award-winning ERP platform can register for the Ask Us Anything Webinar on Thursday, August 28 at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT.

The Netty Awards are a trusted benchmark for recognizing industry leaders, global brands, and emerging disruptors across more than 100 distinct categories. Last year's winners included global agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and innovators from 41 countries worldwide, solidifying the Netty Awards as one of the most respected recognitions in the industry.

The BEST in Baking Industry Awards, presented by IBIE (International Baking Industry Exposition) in partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, recognize baking suppliers and manufacturers who are driving innovation in areas such as automation & robotics, sustainability, plant efficiency, sanitation, workforce development, and new for 2025, sustainable packaging innovation. The Wherefour team will be recognized for its achievements during the Expo on September 15.

The SaaS Awards recognizes the organizations that are leading the way in the software-as-a-service industry - from specialized 'vertical SaaS' solutions through to broader services for enterprise or SME businesses. The program received entries from organizations of all sizes from across the globe, including the USA and Canada, the UK and Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

About Wherefour Inc.

Wherefour offers modern, affordable ERP and traceability software for manufacturers and distributors in food, beverage, cannabis, personal care, nutraceuticals, textiles, and general manufacturing. Our software ensures accurate production costing, inventory control, batch and lot tracking, raw material traceability, overhead monitoring, and customer/vendor relationship management. Mobile-friendly and easy to implement, Wherefour supports multiple users and accounts, managing recalls, compliance, and safety audits. Integrations with QuickBooks®, Sage Intacct®, Microsoft Dynamics®, Metrc, Epicor, Shopify, ShipStation, Xero, and more help users monitor production performance and quickly identify cost, yield, or inventory deviations.

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com.

