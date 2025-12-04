Wherefour Launches Insights and AI Tools to Bring Real-Time Analytics and Smarter Compliance to Manufacturers

"With Insights and our new AI Assistant, we are giving manufacturers the power to understand what is happening across their operations in real time, while also reducing the burden of compliance," said Matthew Brown, CEO of Wherefour. Post this

Powered by Metabase's modern business intelligence engine, Insights offers flexible data exploration and visual reporting with easy drag-and-drop tools that require no coding or technical expertise. This makes advanced analytics accessible for any team member, not just data specialists.

The new AI Assistant within Test Definitions enhances Wherefour's compliance and traceability module by helping users manage regulatory requirements, audits, and documentation workflows with greater efficiency and accuracy. The AI Assistant helps Wherefour users develop completely custom compliance checks and simplifies record keeping, which allows manufacturers to maintain regulatory readiness with less manual effort and fewer risks.

Insights and the AI Assistant respond to the increasing need for powerful analytics and compliance capabilities that don't slow manufacturers down with extra systems or integrations. By keeping these functions native to the ERP, Wherefour gives customers a faster way to surface problems, plan ahead, streamline resources, and uphold audit-ready traceability, all from a single, efficient platform.

"With Insights and our new AI Assistant, we are giving manufacturers the power to understand what is happening across their operations in real time, while also reducing the burden of compliance," said Matthew Brown, CEO of Wherefour. "Our mission is simple: help manufacturers move with speed and confidence. By bringing operations, analytics, and compliance together, Wherefour makes it easier to find problems faster, reduce bottlenecks, and stay ahead of the day's demands."

Insights and the AI Assistant are available now and align with Wherefour's ongoing focus on traceability, compliance, operational excellence, and scalable growth for manufacturers.

About Wherefour Inc.

Wherefour offers modern, affordable ERP and traceability software for manufacturers and distributors in food, beverage, cannabis, personal care, nutraceuticals, textiles, and general manufacturing. Our software ensures accurate production costing, inventory control, batch and lot tracking, raw material traceability, overhead monitoring, and customer and vendor relationship management. Mobile-friendly and easy to implement, Wherefour supports multiple users and accounts, managing recalls, compliance, and safety audits. Integrations with QuickBooks®, Sage Intacct®, Microsoft Dynamics®, Metrc, Epicor, Shopify, ShipStation, Xero, and more help users monitor production performance and quickly identify cost, yield, or inventory deviations. More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com.

Media Contact

Faith Borland, Wherefour Inc, 1 415-930-4028, [email protected], https://wherefour.com/

SOURCE Wherefour Inc