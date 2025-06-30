Whereo announces launch of service for luxury travelers to find hotel offers and experiences that match their interests

Whereo is the only company trying to put all of the hotel experiences in one place. We believe that will help us to position ourselves as an early leader in the 'experience' space and enable our platform to drive standards. Post this

The company was established as an alternative to secondary online travel agencies (OTA), which, according to PhocusWire, are "a headache for many hotels that are increasingly seeing their rates being undercut across the internet," and their ability to control room prices is diminishing.

Further, McKinsey reports that "travelers often find the breadth of available experiences overwhelming, and they crave easy-to-navigate platforms that can sort through experiences and offer seamless, real-time booking anywhere in the world."

"Whereo is the only company trying to put all of the hotel experiences in one place. We believe that will help us to position ourselves as an early leader in the 'experience' space and enable our platform to drive standards," O'Neall said.

"While some people enjoy a completely different experience every time they travel, most have a number of universal interests that they enjoy anywhere. Travelers typically enjoy their trips more when they plan around what interests them rather than lock in a destination and work backwards," he added.

O'Neall added that another opportunity lies in helping hotels become drivers of the "experience economy" and to develop hotel staff into "experience enablers," as hotel staff have a wealth of ideas and understand what's possible from a cost and resource perspective.

