WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Seventh Annual Awards

The web publication for modern family travelers congratulates the Wherever Awards winners

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the seventh year.

Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations and much more.

"For the seventh consecutive year, we're so excited to celebrate the winners of our Wherever Awards, from whereverfamily.com," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Family travel is an important segment of the industry, and our readers know the best providers in the world of family travel, from airlines and hotels and resorts to destinations, cruises and credit cards. Congratulations to the winners who serve the important family travelers!"

For the third year in a row, WhereverFamily also honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Turkish Airlines wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline, for helping parents by caring for young children during meal times and bathroom breaks. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's The Plaza Hotel, bringing storybook dreams to life for children. Montage Laguna Beach has direct beach access, a children's pool, children's programs, baby equipment rental and more, earning it the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Hertz, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, ensures families can travel safely with a range of child safety seats and a special Family Collection of cars. Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, On Location Experiences made important strides in the realm of family travel this year by helping families take memorable trips to the Paris Olympics, while the Dominican Republic, Family Innovator of the Year, Destination, offers abundant options for family travelers.

Reader votes for the best in family travel across a range of categories were collected Nov. 1, 2023–July 1, 2024. The winners are announced on whereverfamily.com today, Sept. 18, and in the WhereverFamily digital edition, available now on the Global Traveler app. The winners will be honored at an awards event Sept. 19 at The Lotos Club in New York City.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Wherever Awards:

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline

United Airlines

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America

United Airlines

Best Family-Friendly International Airline

Turkish Airlines

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program

United MileagePlus

Fifth Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain

Marriott Hotels & Resorts

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel

Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Kapolei, HI

Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program

Marriott Bonvoy

Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel

Paradisus

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club

Terranea, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Vacation Company

Club Wyndham

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company

National Geographic Family Journeys

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company

Lindblad Expeditions

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line

Celebrity Cruises

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line

Azamara Club Cruises

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club

Royal Caribbean International – Adventure Ocean

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card

UnitedSM Explorer Credit Card from Chase

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase

Seventh Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Credit Card

Royal Caribbean Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly International Destination

Fiji

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination

Savannah, Georgia

Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island/Destination

Dominican Republic

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic United States

Ocean City, Maryland

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southeast United States

Tybee Island, Georgia

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida East

Amelia Island

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida West

Tampa Bay

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida Panhandle

Crystal Beach, Destin

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Gulf Coast, United States

Holly Beach, Louisiana

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Texas

Galveston, Texas

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West United States

Santa Monica, California

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawaiian Islands

Lanai City, Lanai

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year

Greece

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly College Town, East

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Town, South

Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Best Family-Friendly College Town, Midwest

Ann Arbor, Michigan

Best Family-Friendly College Town, West

Boulder, Colorado

Best Family-Friendly Sports City/Town, Large

San Diego, California

Best Family-Friendly Sports City/Town, Mid-Sized

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Best Family-Friendly College Sports City/Town, Large

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly College Sports City/Town, Mid-Sized

Madison, Wisconsin

Best Family-Friendly College Sports City/Town, Small

South Bend, Indiana

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park

Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Best Family-Friendly Waterpark

Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville, Virginia

Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company

SIXT

Second Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport

Miami International Airport

Best Family-Friendly International Airport

iGA Istanbul Airport

Third Consecutive Year

Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining

iGA Istanbul Airport

Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Fourth Consecutive Year

As United Airlines and its MileagePlus program win Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline and Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program, respectively, for the fifth consecutive year, they receive Quint Status.

To learn more, visit whereverfamily.com daily.

About whereverfamily.com

whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for family travel, written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family travel anywhere in the world for any familial configuration. WhereverFamily can be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, as well as WhereverFamily slideshow, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily.com awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.

About FXExpress Publications, Inc.

FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.

Media Contact

Kimberly Inlander, Global Traveler, 2673645811, [email protected], globaltravelerusa.com

SOURCE Global Traveler