WhereverFamily Announces Winners of Seventh Annual Awards

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WhereverFamily, a web publication, a trusted travel source for family travel and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc., family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and trazeetravel.com, announces the winners of its Wherever Awards for the seventh year.
Whereverfamily.com offers useful travel content across a range of topics for today's family travelers. Updated daily, WhereverFamily covers luxury and budget travel, travel tips, worldwide destinations and much more.
"For the seventh consecutive year, we're so excited to celebrate the winners of our Wherever Awards, from whereverfamily.com," said Francis X. Gallagher, publisher and CEO, FXExpress Publications, Inc. "Family travel is an important segment of the industry, and our readers know the best providers in the world of family travel, from airlines and hotels and resorts to destinations, cruises and credit cards. Congratulations to the winners who serve the important family travelers!"
For the third year in a row, WhereverFamily also honored the Family Innovators of the Year, recognizing family travel providers leading the way in the industry. Turkish Airlines wins Family Innovator of the Year, Airline, for helping parents by caring for young children during meal times and bathroom breaks. For Family Innovator of the Year, Hotel, it's The Plaza Hotel, bringing storybook dreams to life for children. Montage Laguna Beach has direct beach access, a children's pool, children's programs, baby equipment rental and more, earning it the Family Innovator of the Year, Resorts honor. Hertz, Family Innovator of the Year, Rental Car, ensures families can travel safely with a range of child safety seats and a special Family Collection of cars. Family Innovator of the Year, Travel Provider, On Location Experiences made important strides in the realm of family travel this year by helping families take memorable trips to the Paris Olympics, while the Dominican Republic, Family Innovator of the Year, Destination, offers abundant options for family travelers.
Reader votes for the best in family travel across a range of categories were collected Nov. 1, 2023–July 1, 2024. The winners are announced on whereverfamily.com today, Sept. 18, and in the WhereverFamily digital edition, available now on the Global Traveler app. The winners will be honored at an awards event Sept. 19 at The Lotos Club in New York City.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2024 Wherever Awards:
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline
United Airlines
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America
United Airlines
Best Family-Friendly International Airline
Turkish Airlines
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program
United MileagePlus
Fifth Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Chain
Marriott Hotels & Resorts
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Resort Chain
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Best Family-Friendly Individual Hotel
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Kapolei, HI
Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Stay Program
Marriott Bonvoy
Best Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Hotel
Paradisus
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Pet Hotel
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Best Family-Friendly Hotel Kids Club
Terranea, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Vacation Company
Club Wyndham
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Tour Company
National Geographic Family Journeys
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Tour Company
Lindblad Expeditions
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line
Celebrity Cruises
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Cruise Line
Azamara Club Cruises
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Kids Club
Royal Caribbean International – Adventure Ocean
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card
UnitedSM Explorer Credit Card from Chase
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Credit Card Rewards Program
Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Card from Chase
Seventh Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Cruise Line Credit Card
Royal Caribbean Visa Signature® Credit Card from Bank of America
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly International Destination
Fiji
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Destination
Savannah, Georgia
Best Family-Friendly Caribbean Island/Destination
Dominican Republic
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Northeast/Mid-Atlantic United States
Ocean City, Maryland
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Southeast United States
Tybee Island, Georgia
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida East
Amelia Island
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida West
Tampa Bay
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Florida Panhandle
Crystal Beach, Destin
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Gulf Coast, United States
Holly Beach, Louisiana
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Texas
Galveston, Texas
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, West United States
Santa Monica, California
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Beach Town, Hawaiian Islands
Lanai City, Lanai
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly MultiGen Destination of the Year
Greece
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly College Town, East
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Town, South
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Best Family-Friendly College Town, Midwest
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Best Family-Friendly College Town, West
Boulder, Colorado
Best Family-Friendly Sports City/Town, Large
San Diego, California
Best Family-Friendly Sports City/Town, Mid-Sized
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Best Family-Friendly College Sports City/Town, Large
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly College Sports City/Town, Mid-Sized
Madison, Wisconsin
Best Family-Friendly College Sports City/Town, Small
South Bend, Indiana
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Amusement Park
Hersheypark, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Best Family-Friendly Waterpark
Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville, Virginia
Best Family-Friendly Rental Car Company
SIXT
Second Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airport
Miami International Airport
Best Family-Friendly International Airport
iGA Istanbul Airport
Third Consecutive Year
Best Family-Friendly Airport Dining
iGA Istanbul Airport
Best Family-Friendly Airport Shopping
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Fourth Consecutive Year
As United Airlines and its MileagePlus program win Best Family-Friendly Domestic Airline and Best Family-Friendly Frequent-Flyer Program, respectively, for the fifth consecutive year, they receive Quint Status.
About whereverfamily.com
whereverfamily.com is the trusted source for family travel, written by award-winning journalists connected closely to family travel. Updated daily with content unique to today's traveling families, the platform features need-to-know information on planning family travel anywhere in the world for any familial configuration. WhereverFamily can be complemented by creative digital marketing options, including Family on the Go, and html newsletters sponsored by other brands. Family News, a weekly e-newsletter, as well as WhereverFamily slideshow, is sent to a select list of double-opt-in email subscribers. Each year, whereverfamily.com awards the Wherever Awards, the brands selected by the readers as the best in serving families that travel.
About FXExpress Publications, Inc.
FXExpress Publications, Inc., based in Yardley, Pa., is a privately held company publishing Global Traveler, globaltravelerusa.com, FX Excursions, eFlyer and several annuals. WhereverFamily LLC publishes whereverfamily.com and its related brands, and Trazee Travel, LLC publishes trazeetravel.com. FXExpress Publications, Inc. awards the annual Industry Leader Awards and FXExpress Traveler of the Year honors.
