As economic uncertainty reshapes housing decisions, Renovated Magazine delivers expert guidance on strategic home improvements that maximize resale returns.

SANTA FE, N.M., June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renovated Magazine is using data-driven analysis to help homeowners identify which renovations increase home value and deliver the strongest return on investment. The online publication provides expert-backed insights into home improvements that add real resale value, helping homeowners make smart financial decisions during economic uncertainty and shifting market conditions.

Renovation ROI matters now more than ever because economic uncertainty and pressure on property values are prompting many homeowners to delay moving decisions. In this environment, not all renovations are created equal. Renovated Magazine's expert guidance enables homeowners to renovate for today's comfort and tomorrow's profit, ensuring every dollar spent contributes to both livability and long-term financial returns.

Which Is the Top Renovation to Increase Home Value?

"Garage door replacement delivers the highest ROI with the shortest installation time and lowest cost — a rare trifecta in home improvement," says Rose Morrison, Managing Editor at Renovated. "Recent dramatic jumps in its ROI reflect buyers' increased focus on curb appeal, energy efficiency, and smart home integration." The project combines visual impact with practical benefits, making it a standout investment in uncertain markets.

Is Now a Good Time to Renovate?

While many homeowners are delaying moving decisions in an uncertain market, now is an opportune time to invest in a property's future profitability. According to National Association of Realtors® Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, the volume of home sales is now expected to rise by only 4%, a sharp drop from the previously predicted 14%.

Yun attributes this volume to higher mortgage rates and ongoing consumer uncertainty around the impact of the conflict in the Middle East. While the market remains sluggish, homes with high ROI renovations will stand out when conditions improve.

Energy-efficient homes will stand out in an uncertain market. "Energy efficiency is transitioning from a bonus feature to a core expectation," explains Peter Chambers, Associate Editor at Renovated. "Homes equipped with high-performance windows, upgraded insulation, tankless water heaters, solar-ready electrical setups and modern heat-pump systems consistently rank higher with buyers. Properties with documented efficiency improvements will be viewed as lower-risk, higher-value assets."

Frequently Asked Questions

Understanding which renovations increase home value and knowing where to find this information can help homeowners maximize their ROI during resale.

How is Renovated Magazine helping homeowners choose the best value renovations?

Renovated provides data-driven, expert-backed content that analyzes which renovations increase home value and why. The publication translates complex market data into actionable guidance, helping homeowners prioritize improvements that deliver measurable resale value.

Are Renovated's writers experts in the field?

Yes. All Renovated Magazine writers are highly experienced professionals with deep expertise in home improvement, real estate, construction and design industries.

About Renovated Magazine

Renovated Magazine is dedicated to providing readers with expert-backed home and housing insights from the inside out. It features content on home improvements, interior design and construction innovation, as well as guidance on buying, selling and renting a home. It emphasizes real market insights and evidence-based information. For more information, visit Renovated.com.

Media Contact

Evelyn Long, Renovated Magazine, 1 (505) 672-8430, [email protected], https://renovated.com/

SOURCE Renovated Magazine