While Higher Ed Taps the Brakes, MF Digital Hits the Gas: Investing in Talent and Innovation to Meet the Moment

Strategic Hires to Meet a Strategic Moment

To respond to growing demand from new and existing partners, MF Digital is proud to announce key leadership updates:

Em Hall has been promoted to vice president, client services and marketing, bringing a unified focus to internal marketing, partner communications and campaign execution that drives real results.

Colby Carter is leading the launch of MF Digital's new Enrollment Enhancement Service, giving admissions teams trained front-line support to quickly engage and qualify high-intent leads.

Jesse Homan joins as vice president, strategic growth – business and graduate law programs, expanding MF Digital's presence in the field and guiding its continued success in new markets.

"These aren't just hires," says Fogarty. "They're intentional investments in what our clients tell us they need right now: smart strategy, exceptional execution and people who know how to get things done."

The Agency Schools Are Turning To

Even amid market uncertainty, leading law and business schools are choosing to accelerate with MF Digital. New partnerships this quarter include Florida International University College of Law, ranked number one among South Florida law schools for the third consecutive year in U.S. News and World Report's Best Law Schools rankings. In addition, several additional clients recently signed three-year extensions: California Western School of Law, South Texas College of Law Houston and Wayne State University Law School.

"These programs are boldly moving forward to identify top prospects in pursuit of program excellence. They know that enrollment doesn't wait — and they've chosen MF Digital as the partner to power their next chapter," Fogarty says.

Built for This Moment

MF Digital delivers personalized digital marketing campaigns that prospective students find authentic and relevant, compelling them to move forward in their admissions decision cycle. The firm blends demand generation with personalized demand nurture campaigns and human-led admissions outreach. For 12 years, MF Digital has collaborated with graduate programs — testing, refining and scaling what actually works.

As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, MF Digital stands ready as the proven partner that turns challenges into opportunities. With an expanded team, enhanced service offerings and a track record of delivering measurable enrollment results, the firm is uniquely positioned to help graduate programs not just survive but thrive. "This isn't the time to wait and see," concludes Fogarty. "While others hesitate, we're charging forward—because our clients need partners who act with confidence, not caution. MF Digital is leveraging our position as the only super-specialist in graduate enrollment marketing, and any Dean serious about growth should have us at the top of their list."

About MF Digital

Founded in 2013, MF Digital is the market leader in graduate enrollment marketing for law and business schools. The firm specializes in digital demand generation, lead nurturing and enrollment enablement — offering a full-stack solution for schools that want to grow smarter and faster. Learn more at MFDigi.com and follow MF Digital on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mf-digital-marketing/.

