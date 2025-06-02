While Individuals May Grieve Differently, We All Grieve

Liberty Hill Publishing presents an introduction to the variety of expressions of loss and grief.

ENCINO, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Maral Yeranossian introduces readers to the Many Faces Of Death And Grief ($15.99, paperback, 9798868516030; $7.99, e-book, 9798868516047).

When observing another person experiencing the death of a loved one and the subsequent grief, it can be difficult to know what to say or do. At the same time, it can be tempting to judge their response, judging it by what we think is or isn't "normal" for their circumstance. In this book, Dr. Yerannosian demonstrates that there is an exceedingly wide range of responses to grief and loss that can vary, not only across individuals, but across cultures, as well. She shares anecdotes from individuals that, when taken together, display that the universal experience of loss binds humanity together.

"My work stems from personal losses and the stark reality that society largely neglects discussions surrounding grief. My aim is to shed light on this essential topic, fostering a culture of acknowledgment and support for those enduring similar experiences," said Yeranossian.

Dr. Maral Yeranossian is an Armenian American who immigrated to the United States as a teenager. She pursued her passion for psychology, ultimately earning her doctorate degree and sharing her knowledge as an educator. She has been married for 45 years and is the proud mother of two remarkable daughters.

Liberty Hill Publishing, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the print-on-demand, self-publishing industry. The Many Faces Of Death And Grief is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

