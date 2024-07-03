While Many Around America Are Acting Out Of Hate, One Author Believes The Solution Is Love

Xulon Press presents poetic inspiration for showing love across the nation.
SMYRNA, Ga., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Shonda Parks expresses her solution for our country's problems in Survival Of The Alphabet: Stories Creatively Crafted Alphabetically Towards America Power To Heal ($10.99, paperback, 9781662897702; $4.99, e-book, 9781662897719).
Parks chose to write her thoughts as poems for the enlightenment of the reader, and to arrange them in alphabetical order. She writes out of respect for all races and cultures, and most of all she writes out of love. Parks hopes to provide the insight needed to break generational curses and inspire change.
"My book isn't to stir strife, but to engage in change around America. I understand there will be plenty of people that may disagree with my theory of change. Overall, I believe love is beautiful and if we could spread it throughout the world, it will be a better place," said Parks.
Shonda Parks is a mother and grandmother who greatly values her relationship with God and seeks guidance daily from His Word. The survivor of an abusive relationship, Parks feels that love was what she needed most during that difficult time in her life. Now on the other side, she desires to show love to others.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Survival Of The Alphabet is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
