While Many Doubt Law Enforcement's Intentions, They Continue To Serve While Fearing For Their Lives

"Those who choose law and order careers are like the rest of us. They have mortgages, they walk their dogs, plan good times with family and friends, go out to eat, and are good neighbors. Unfortunately, some of their lives are interrupted or ended by vengeful criminal assault. Hunting Blue is not a happy or fun beach read. Blue lives matter!" said RAMA.

RAMA was raised on a small farm in Lyon, Missouri and spent more than half of his eighty-one years serving in elementary schools, teaching students from ages six to sixteen. He earned his Bachelor's degree from CTC in Nebraska and a Master's from FAU in Florida. RAMA has also served as a principal, athletic director, coach, minister of religion, worship assistant, confirmation instructor, and summer program assistant. He is a widower with three grown children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is the author of twelve books, including If It's Sunday and This is the Day the Lord Has Made, with two more coming soon.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hunting Blue and Hating America is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

