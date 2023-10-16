While Medication May Offer Relief, Christ Offers True and Lasting Peace

I am a retired mental health counselor, alcohol and other drug counselor and chaplain who has counseled people with anxiety for over 25 years. I have witnessed first-hand that the secular approach is ineffective. The only answer to a sound mind is Jesus Christ Tweet this

Theresa Ellison has served in the capacity of hospice/hospital chaplain, bereavement coordinator, mental health therapist and alcohol/drug counselor. Currently, Ellison is dedicated to writing a Biblical perspective on how God's grace includes freedom from living in fear and grief and is also the author of Leaving Grief At Heaven's Gate (Xulon Press: 2020). She has settled along Minnesota's Northshore with her husband, Steve and German Shepherd, Remi. While they enjoy their visits with their children, they fill their empty nest by rescuing German Shepherds.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Leaving Fear At Heaven's Gate is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

