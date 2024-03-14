While Slavery Is Viewed As Evil In Society, Each Believer Is A Slave To Christ

The slave to God has been forgiven of all sin, declared righteous and free from enslavement to sin on account of Christ. Those joyfully bound to God in Christ are responsive instruments of righteousness for now and forever Post this

"The slave to God has been forgiven of all sin, declared righteous and free from enslavement to sin on account of Christ. Those joyfully bound to God in Christ are responsive instruments of righteousness for now and forever," said Tritch.

Nathan Randal Tritch was born in Watauga, Fort Worth, TX; then born again and Baptized in 1980 in the Lutheran Church; later raised in Springfield, MO. He pursued pastoral training at the age of 33, after sobering up from a 21-year addiction to drugs and alcohol. Tritch earned a BS in Biblical Theology in 2018 at Liberty University, an MA in Theology at Concordia Irvine in 2022, and is currently enrolled as an MDiv student at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. He and his wonderful wife raised three children together.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Bound to God in Christ Jesus is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

