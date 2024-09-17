Whip Media and Hooper Media Announce Partnership to Automate Participations and Residuals

"We are thrilled to partner with Hooper Media to provide an end-to-end solution for participations and residuals processing. This collaboration enables us to address the critical pain points of finance teams," said Mike Sid, Chief Strategy Officer at Whip Media. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Hooper Media to provide an end-to-end solution for participations and residuals processing. This collaboration enables us to address the critical pain points of finance teams, offering a streamlined and automated approach to media finance," said Mike Sid, Chief Strategy Officer at Whip Media.

The Whip Media and Hooper Media partnership offers a powerful combination of solutions:

Streamlined Data Handling: Whip Media's solution ingests, aggregates, and normalizes third-party data, seamlessly feeding it into Hooper Media's system for further processing.

Automated Calculations: Hooper Media's Calculation Engine automates the consolidation of revenue and expense sources for participations and residuals reporting, including ACTRA & Equity residuals, reducing manual effort and enhancing accuracy.

By leveraging best practices and extensive industry experience, this partnership delivers a modern, flexible solution that simplifies complex financial processes, empowering media companies to manage their operations with greater precision and efficiency.

"By combining our innovative calculation engine with Whip Media's powerful data management capabilities, we offer a truly transformational solution for the entertainment industry. Together, we are making it easier for finance teams to handle the complexities of participations and residuals," said Steve Pitts, CEO at Hooper Media.

About Whip Media

Whip Media empowers data-driven decisions across the entire entertainment ecosystem. Our software provides the industry's most robust insights, enabling leading media organizations to make smarter, more profitable content decisions faster. We help our clients scale and optimize their streaming strategies through automation, visibility, and intelligence. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

About Hooper Media

Hooper Media is a software development company specializing in solutions for processing residuals, participations, royalties, and media finance. Backed by a team with decades of experience and industry best practices, our modern and flexible Calculation Engine simplifies complex processing, improves accuracy, and reduces effort, empowering media companies to manage their financial operations with greater efficiency and precision. For more information, visit www.hooper-media.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Jerry Inman

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jerry Inmann, Whip Media, 1 2126732222, [email protected], www.whipmedia.com

SOURCE Whip Media