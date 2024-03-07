Whip Media Announces Chase Cabanillas as Chief Technology Officer

Cabanillas joins Whip Media with more than two decades of expertise in scaling engineering teams, building innovative data products, and launching successful SaaS applications
LOS ANGELES, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world's largest entertainment organizations, today announced Chase Cabanillas has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Cabanillas will lead Whip Media's global engineering organization, partner with senior leaders to set and execute the company's technical vision and strategy, and oversee the development and delivery of Whip Media products.
Cabanillas has more than 20 years of experience leading large technology organizations and most recently served as Principal at Irreverent Digital, a boutique firm engaging in bespoke, hands-on digital projects. Prior to joining Irreverent Digital, he served in multiple technology leadership roles, including COO at Tresata, an AI software company; CIO at Flex Technology Group, a leader in managed technology services; and Director of Digital Innovation for The Kroger Co.
"Chase is a seasoned technologist and innovative leader with a successful track record of building and scaling the teams, processes and technologies behind the sophisticated software our customers in the media and entertainment industry rely on every day," said Carol Hanely, CEO of Whip Media. "Given his experience, I am confident that Chase's leadership will accelerate the pace of innovation at Whip Media and advance leadership of our real-time content performance tracking and consumer platforms to further expand in exciting new areas such as AI and edge computing that will drive greater business value and efficiency for our customers."
"I am thrilled to help amplify Whip Media's track record of developing innovative products that are trusted by studios, streaming platforms, and FAST/AVOD channels alike," said Cabanillas. "Over the past six months, we have launched two new products and will be introducing additional AI-powered solutions by year's end, including new features in our leading content performance tracking platform, FASTrack."
Whip Media is reimagining content licensing and distribution to create a smarter, more profitable entertainment ecosystem. We help the world's leading entertainment organizations grow with our innovative SaaS software and insights solutions that drive automation, visibility and intelligence to track content performance anywhere and connect consumers to content. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com
