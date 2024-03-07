Whip Media Announces Chase Cabanillas as Chief Technology Officer

"Over the past six months, we have launched two new products and will be introducing additional AI-powered solutions by year's end, including new features in our leading content performance tracking platform, FASTrack." Post this

"Chase is a seasoned technologist and innovative leader with a successful track record of building and scaling the teams, processes and technologies behind the sophisticated software our customers in the media and entertainment industry rely on every day," said Carol Hanely, CEO of Whip Media. "Given his experience, I am confident that Chase's leadership will accelerate the pace of innovation at Whip Media and advance leadership of our real-time content performance tracking and consumer platforms to further expand in exciting new areas such as AI and edge computing that will drive greater business value and efficiency for our customers."

"I am thrilled to help amplify Whip Media's track record of developing innovative products that are trusted by studios, streaming platforms, and FAST/AVOD channels alike," said Cabanillas. "Over the past six months, we have launched two new products and will be introducing additional AI-powered solutions by year's end, including new features in our leading content performance tracking platform, FASTrack."

About Whip Media

Whip Media is reimagining content licensing and distribution to create a smarter, more profitable entertainment ecosystem. We help the world's leading entertainment organizations grow with our innovative SaaS software and insights solutions that drive automation, visibility and intelligence to track content performance anywhere and connect consumers to content. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com

Media Contact

Jerry Inman, Whip Media, 1 3107302222, [email protected], www.whipmedia.com

SOURCE Whip Media