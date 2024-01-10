Whip Media Announces Expanded Agreement with PBS Distribution for FAST Performance Tracking and Financial Automation

"We are pleased to be implementing Whip Media's new dynamic set of tools for our AVOD and FAST businesses", said PBS Distribution President Andrea Downing. "Creating an efficient workflow around performance data is important to the success of our business." Post this

Whip Media's FAST & AVOD solutions include extensive streaming performance tracking, offering a complete view of partner performance. As well as advancements in financial automation and reporting that are crucial for operational efficiencies.

About Whip Media

Whip Media is reimagining content licensing and distribution to create a smarter, more profitable entertainment ecosystem. We help the world's leading entertainment organizations grow with our innovative SaaS software and insights solutions that drive automation, visibility and intelligence to track content performance anywhere and connect consumers to content. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com

About PBS DISTRIBUTION

PBS Distribution is a leading distributor of public media content around the world, entertaining audiences across platforms and formats. The company, a joint venture of PBS and GBH Boston provides premium content through multiple digital channels and video services. PBS Distribution operates six subscription streaming channels — PBS Masterpiece (US and CA), PBS KIDS, PBS Living, PBS Documentaries and PBS America (U.K.) as well as numerous Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels in the U.S. and U.K. In addition, the company reaches viewers through Transactional Video-on-Demand (TVOD), Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) licensing, Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD), DVD and Blu-ray, theatrical releasing, educational platforms, non-theatrical and inflight sales, and serves broadcasters and producers providing program sales and co-production financing.

PBS Distribution offers consumers and educators the highest quality factual, scripted, and children's programming including films from Ken Burns, hit series from MASTERPIECE and foreign language dramas from Walter Presents, entertaining and educational PBS KIDS series, and award-winning documentaries from NOVA, FRONTLINE, AMERICAN MASTERS, NATURE, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, and many independent producers. For over 10 years, the company has extended the reach of programming beyond broadcast while generating revenue for the public television system, stations, and producers.

