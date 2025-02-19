Whip Media Appoints Welby Chen as Chief Executive Officer

"We're not just participating in the industry; we're redefining it with cutting-edge products and seamless solutions that empower global entertainment organizations and streamers," said Welby Chen, CEO at Whip Media. Post this

"In our search for a hands-on executive to guide Whip Media's AI-driven product transformation we were laser-focused on maintaining our position as the leader in content operations, rights, royalties, and supply chain orchestration," said Michael Richards, Whip Media's Chief Transformation Officer. "Welby is a high-caliber executive whose blend of product development expertise and industry experience makes him the ideal CEO to advance our mission with speed and urgency."

"I can't think of a better time to join Whip Media, as we spearhead transformative changes in a rapidly evolving entertainment and streaming landscape," said Welby Chen, CEO at Whip Media. "Leveraging our deep industry expertise and leadership position, Whip Media stands at the forefront of innovation in content reporting and analytics. We're not just participating in the industry; we're redefining it with cutting-edge products and seamless solutions that empower global entertainment organizations and streamers. I am thrilled to lead such a dynamic team as we accelerate our journey, setting new standards and cementing our role as the undisputed leader in the industry."

About Whip Media:

Whip Media is a leader in software solutions for the business of content, transforming operations, rights, and royalties management in the entertainment industry. Our platform leverages AI and automation to enhance streaming analytics and supply chain orchestration. Trusted globally by leading media companies, Whip Media drives streaming strategies, accelerates insights, and enables profitable content decisions at scale. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Whip Media continues to lead market innovation in the media landscape with next-generation products. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

