Whip Media Deploys AI-Powered Tools Across Its SaaS Solutions to Solve FAST Reporting Challenges and Predict Content and Consumer Trends

Whip Media introduced key advancements designed to revolutionize reporting for AVOD/FAST platforms and channels to enhance its industry-leading content performance and revenue tracking platform through AI:

Automated Data Acquisition Reporting: AI enhanced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components allow the platform to retrieve data, from any source, and can dynamically sense changes to ensure that customers always have the most up-to-date view of their content performance everywhere.

Advanced Automated Title Matching: Utilizing AI, the updated title matching feature reduces manual effort and increases accuracy which allows FAST channels to understand cross-platform content reporting. This also allows FAST channels to understand differences in audience and performance across platforms and services, enabling them to grow wherever their channels are featured.

Predicting Content Trends

Whip Media also introduced new AI tools to its content and consumer insights solution fueled by millions of real-time data points created by TV & film viewers around the world to better predict content outcomes.

Real-time Sentiment at Scale: AI algorithms analyze vast amounts of unstructured consumer-generated data, such as emotions and anticipation, to rapidly identify patterns, trends, and insights that might be undetectable to research analysts.

Advanced Predictive Content Analytics: By training AI models on a blend of quantitative and qualitative data, customers will gain the foresight and intelligence needed to improve content outcomes by predicting future viewing behaviors, preferences and engagement events.

"The entertainment industry is evolving rapidly, and our clients rely on us to deploy technology to set the pace," said Carol Hanley, CEO of Whip Media. "The advancements in Whip Media's AI technology demonstrate our dedication to innovation and excellence in meeting the needs of global entertainment organizations and the rapidly expanding FAST/AVOD sector."

