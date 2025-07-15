Whip Media Elevates Leadership Team with Key Appointments During Strategic Expansion and Growth

"The opportunity to contribute to the development and scaling of Helix is truly exciting and it's great to see the company making big moves to support bold growth," added Lakamp. Post this

Brian Lakamp, Board Member

Lakamp brings deep supply chain and digital media expertise to Whip Media's Board of Directors. At Paramount Global, he led the development of a global media platform overseeing the preparation, localization, packaging, and delivery of content from CBS, Showtime, Paramount, and Viacom. He also served as President of Digital at iHeartMedia, where he launched and scaled iHeartRadio to billions of annual listener hours. Earlier in his career, he helped develop Movie Link at Sony Pictures, one of Hollywood's first Internet-based movie services.

"Brian is not only a renowned supply chain expert but also a luminary in the entertainment industry. His vast experience will be instrumental as we advance our mission with Helix, our transformative AI-native platform," said Welby Chen, CEO of Whip Media.

"The opportunity to contribute to the development and scaling of Helix is truly exciting and it's great to see the company making big moves to support bold growth," added Lakamp.

Neeraj "Berry" Sethi, Chief Financial Officer

Sethi brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience with a strong track record in scaling SaaS businesses and driving long-term value. He has successfully taken companies public on NASDAQ, raised hundreds of millions in capital, and led more than six mergers and acquisitions. At Whip Media, he will guide strategic investments, capital planning, and financial operations as the company continues its growth trajectory.

Linda Sughrue, SVP, Customer Growth & Retention

Sughrue will lead global customer engagement and post-sale strategy, bringing more than two decades of experience in customer success and operational leadership. She has built and scaled high-performing teams across both customer-facing and back-office functions, with a focus on automation and human-centered engagement. Prior to Whip Media, she held senior roles at Locality and dataxu (now Roku OneView).

About Whip Media

Whip Media is the leading SaaS company powering the media and entertainment industry. Its platform delivers data and actionable intelligence that drives the content supply chain, improves operational efficiency, and enables profitable decision-making at scale. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

Media Contact

Jerry Inman, Whip Media, 1 212.673.2222, [email protected], www.whipmedia.com

SOURCE Whip Media