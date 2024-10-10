Whip Media Launches Fan Pulse, the Industry's First Community-Driven Sentiment Analysis Platform, Revolutionizing Data-Driven Content Decisions at Global Scale

"Fan Pulse goes beyond traditional social listening by focusing on high-quality, actionable data from our engaged community, revealing true demand for TV and film titles, talent, and content libraries," said Chase Cabanillas, Chief Technology Officer at Whip Media. Post this

Powered by Whip Media's proprietary TV Time app, which features millions of users from over 150 countries, Fan Pulse offers real-time feedback on global TV and film titles, providing unique insights into both new and existing content.

"The entertainment industry is balancing complex decisions around what resonates with audiences," said Chase Cabanillas, Chief Technology Officer at Whip Media. "Fan Pulse goes beyond traditional social listening by focusing on high-quality, actionable data from our engaged community, revealing true demand for TV and film titles, talent, and content libraries."

Key Features of the Whip Media Fan Pulse Platform:

Real-Time Audience Feedback

Provide real-time insights into demand for IP, library content, spinoffs, reboots, and talent. Understand what viewers love and why they watch by using quantitative and qualitative data to inform content development decisions. And, tap into genuine viewer feedback episode by episode, to enhance ongoing series maintenance.

Pre-Release Performance Tracker

Analyze the potential debut performance of titles before release. Compare upcoming content with established benchmarks to fine-tune marketing and programming strategies well ahead of premieres.

Content Radar

Identify when audience interest or viewership trends reach critical thresholds. Receive real-time alerts that enable content teams to act quickly, optimizing programming and marketing decisions.

Cross-Platform Analytics

Gain unparalleled insights into content affinity, talent recognition, and engagement across platforms. Use Fan Pulse to drive data-based decisions on content creation and licensing through comprehensive audience behavior analytics.

Audience Demand for Ad Sales

Understand audience demand pre-launch and for returning shows to better monetize content. Leverage daily insights to fine-tune strategies and maximize revenue opportunities.

Competitive Intelligence

Stay ahead of competitors with unparalleled insights into their content performance and growth drivers. Use Fan Pulse to track content trends across the landscape, including those behind walled gardens.

Data Lake Enrichment

Enhance your internal analytics by integrating Whip Media's first-party global data into your existing data lake. Unlock deeper insights into viewership trends and audience preferences worldwide.

"Our community is the driving force behind today's critical content decisions," added Cabanillas. "We're thrilled to expand Whip Media's trusted data solutions with Fan Pulse, bringing unparalleled insights to the entertainment industry."

About Whip Media

Whip Media is the leading SaaS platform enabling data-driven decisions across the global content entertainment ecosystem. Our solutions streamline streaming analytics and royalty reporting across AVOD, FAST, SVOD, TVOD, and social platforms, helping media organizations maximize revenue and performance. Trusted by top media companies, Whip Media optimizes streaming strategies, accelerates insights, and drives profitable content decisions at scale. For more information, visit www.whipmedia.com.

Media Contact

Jerry Inman, Whip Media, 1 212.673.2222, [email protected], www.whipmedia.com

SOURCE Whip Media