Whip Media Unveils Plans for Groundbreaking AI-Native Platform for the Entertainment Industry

This innovation is made possible by Whip Media's deep expertise in the entertainment industry, enabling the development of tailored solutions that address the unique challenges of content licensing and distribution.

Helix will maintain a strict separation of client data, yet apply universal learnings across individual datasets, providing each client with insights tailored to their specific needs and ensuring maximum data security and customization.

Whip Media's Helix platform redefines content operations across the entertainment industry through advanced AI-driven automation. Helix will enable licensees to scale their operations by fully automating the ingestion and normalization of critical data. It will simplify content selection, contract management, and licensing through predictive modeling while enhancing metadata management, content ordering, and efficiently handling partner payments.

Content licensors can rely on Helix to ensure their titles are quickly and efficiently made available across platforms. By automating and streamlining the collection, ingestion, and standardization of performance and revenue data, Helix will deliver comprehensive, accurate reporting - empowering licensors with real-time, actionable insights to drive smarter decisions and maximize content value.

Key Features of Whip Media's Helix Platform and AI Services:

AI-Powered Automation: Helix will leverage AI-driven, purpose-built ML models to power industry-specific tasks - from selection and licensing to revenue management.

Predictive Analytics and Natural Language Insights: The Helix reporting framework will blend predictive analytics with natural language interfaces, allowing users to access data effortlessly and uncover forward-looking insights.

Configurable Workflows and Data Structures: Helix will be adaptable and scalable to meet the diverse needs across the entertainment industry, powered by our deep domain understanding.

Integrated Ecosystem: Helix will offer seamless integration with existing systems, enhancing efficiency in contract management, content ordering, partner payments, and more, while maintaining strict data separation to ensure client confidentiality and data integrity.

"Helix represents not only a technological leap in how AI can be applied in the entertainment industry but also showcases our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation," said Welby Chen, CEO of Whip Media. "Our platform's use of sophisticated machine learning models and ongoing learning from real-world operations allows us to deliver unprecedented efficiency and insights to our clients."

Rollout Plans: The initial modules of the Helix platform will be available in H2, 2025 as part of a limited release to our strategic global customers.

