whiskerDocs® Announces Second Patent: Integrated Animal Health Records

The allowance of whiskerDocs' second patent, SYSTEMS AND METHODS FOR INTEGRATING ANIMAL HEALTH RECORDS, supports the use of predictive models to generate personalized care recommendations for individual animals based on their health status, risk factors, and predicted outcomes combined with knowledge of the animal owner's medical history and lifestyle. The resulting analytics empower caregivers to deliver more personalized and proactive care, ultimately improving outcomes for animals.
SKOKIE, Ill., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- whiskerDocs is proud to announce the allowance of its second patent, SYSTEMS AND METHODS FOR INTEGRATING ANIMAL HEALTH RECORDS. Foundational to the delivery of pet telehealth, the processes outlined in this patent significantly impact the provision of health care for animals by leveraging advanced technologies in the areas of data analysis and machine learning. This achievement further solidifies whiskerDocs' position as a trailblazer in animal health and underscores its commitment to expanding the boundaries of virtual care.
Notably, the system expands the assessment and management of pet health by utilizing new technology that supports personalized medicine, predictive modeling, early intervention, and unique insights gathered from the pet's medical history and the lifestyle of the pet owner. By considering not only the individual health metrics of the animal but also the broader context in which it lives, these patented processes acknowledge the interconnectedness between the animal and its owner, as well as the pet's relationship to a broader population of other pets.
This holistic approach allows for a more comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing an animal's well-being. For example, insights into the pet owner's medical history and lifestyle, including chronic conditions, activity level, dietary habits, economic constraints and living environment, provide valuable information that contributes to the assessment of a pet's current health state, and to the understanding of risk factors and related future economic impacts.
The impact of these advancements extends beyond veterinary professionals and pet owners alike. By empowering caregivers with knowledge and tools to take preemptive actions, such as adjusting diet, exercise, or medication regimens, pet owners can play a more active role in maintaining their pets' health and well-being. Ultimately, these innovations hold the promise of improving the overall outcomes and quality of life for pets, marking a significant step forward in the field of veterinary care.
Speaking on the significance of this patent, Deb Leon, whiskerDocs CEO and founder, stated, "We are immensely proud to have expanded upon our patented methodology for determining severity and assisting pet parents in making appropriate decisions on behalf of their pets. By applying relational analysis of the profiles of both the pet owner and the pet, we've increased our ability to provide individualized, actionable guidance that is both effective for the well-being of the animal and feasible for pet owners to implement."
Media Contact
Deb Leon, whiskerDocs, 855-698-3824, [email protected], www.whiskerDocs.com
Nicole Rogers, whiskerDocs, 5083452096, [email protected], www.whiskerDocs.com
SOURCE whiskerDocs
Share this article