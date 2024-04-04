whiskerDocs® Announces Second Patent: Integrated Animal Health Records

"By applying relational analysis of the profiles of both the pet owner and the pet, we've increased our ability to provide individualized, actionable guidance that is both effective for the well-being of the animal and feasible for pet owners to implement." Deb Leon, CEO and Founder Post this

This holistic approach allows for a more comprehensive understanding of the factors influencing an animal's well-being. For example, insights into the pet owner's medical history and lifestyle, including chronic conditions, activity level, dietary habits, economic constraints and living environment, provide valuable information that contributes to the assessment of a pet's current health state, and to the understanding of risk factors and related future economic impacts.

The impact of these advancements extends beyond veterinary professionals and pet owners alike. By empowering caregivers with knowledge and tools to take preemptive actions, such as adjusting diet, exercise, or medication regimens, pet owners can play a more active role in maintaining their pets' health and well-being. Ultimately, these innovations hold the promise of improving the overall outcomes and quality of life for pets, marking a significant step forward in the field of veterinary care.

Speaking on the significance of this patent, Deb Leon, whiskerDocs CEO and founder, stated, "We are immensely proud to have expanded upon our patented methodology for determining severity and assisting pet parents in making appropriate decisions on behalf of their pets. By applying relational analysis of the profiles of both the pet owner and the pet, we've increased our ability to provide individualized, actionable guidance that is both effective for the well-being of the animal and feasible for pet owners to implement."

