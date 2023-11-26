Whiskey Advent Calendar 2023 Cyber Monday Sale at CaskCartel.com Enjoy $50 Off Whiskey Advent Calendar 2023 Using Code 'Advent50'

Sip, Savor, and Celebrate: Cask Cartel's Award-Winning Whisky Advent Calendars, the Definitive Choice for Unforgettable Holiday Gifting in 2023 Post this

The World Whisky Advent Calendar 2023

This calendar offers a global whisky-tasting experience with 24 handmade, 30ml wax-sealed drams from renowned distilleries around the world. It provides a diverse selection, including whiskies from both well-known and unexpected producing countries such as Hibiki Japanese Harmony and East London Liquor Company London Rye Whisky 2022. Perfect for the festive season, this calendar allows enthusiasts to explore award-winning whiskies and discover new flavors from various corners of the earth.

Very Old and Rare Advent Calendar Whisky 2023

This Advent Calendar is an extraordinary creation, featuring some of the most sublime whiskies and making it an unparalleled gift for malt enthusiasts. As the world's most luxurious whisky advent calendar, it offers a unique and lavish experience, showcasing 24 different 30ml wax-sealed drams behind each window. These drams include treasures like the Bunnahabhain 40 Year Old and Nikka Taketsuru 25 Year Old, presenting expressions from revered producers, samples from long-closed distilleries, and even whiskies from a bottle worth a remarkable $30k.

The Rum (12) Dram Advent Calendar 2023

This Advent Calendar is a festive delight, featuring a unique selection of 12 wax-sealed 30ml rum samples sourced from impressive producers worldwide. Offering a mini-cruise into the world of rum, this calendar provides a perfect alternative to a full 24-day Advent countdown, making it an excellent gift for any rum enthusiast. The collection spans boutique producers and world-renowned distilleries, showcasing a diverse range of flavors from light and sweet to dark and complex, including notable options like Diplomático Mantuano and Black Tears Spiced Rum.

The Scotch Whisky Advent Calendar 2023 (White Christmas)

Experience a delightful journey through Scotland's renowned whisky-making heritage, featuring expressions from remarkable distilleries and providing a diverse selection of peaty treats, rare editions, beautiful blends, and complex single malts for the festive countdown. Whether you're a seasoned Scotch whisky enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of whisky, this calendar presents the perfect opportunity to explore 24 different 30ml samples sourced from top-notch distilleries, such as Deanston Virgin Oak and Spearhead, making it a surefire way to delight any Scotch whisky fan during the Christmas countdown.

