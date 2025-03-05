Whiskey JYPSI introduces Tribute Double Barreled Bourbon

"This is a whiskey with a price point and a flavor profile everybody can enjoy, but with the same high-quality approach we've taken with our other whiskeys. And that's what we were looking for with Tribute," says co-founder and music artist, Eric Church. Post this

Whiskey JYPSI's Tribute is priced at $44.99 and will be available online at shop.whiskeyjypsi.com and in select liquor stores.

Once the mash is distilled and aged at least four years in charred new American Oak barrels, Tribute then takes the extra step of proofing down its whiskey and re-barreling it for an additional 3 to 6 months – also in new American Oak. This gives Tribute its additional aromas of vanilla and caramel and a refined flavor most everyday bourbons cannot match – along with its deep, robust color. Tribute is then bottled at 86-proof for a rich, bold flavor with smooth drinkability.

What also makes the blend unique is the source of the grains. Whiskey JYPSI whiskey maker Ari Sussman said, "Instead of using commodity grains from large commercial farming operations for efficiency, the company contracted with small family farms willing to grow more flavorful, varietal-stated grains specifically intended for making whiskey. These sustainably raised grains for Tribute include a variety of the once-sacred Cherokee White Corn."

Church added, "With Tribute, we're also honoring and working with small communities and local farmers to make this whiskey... I'm from Appalachia, so I love the small-town and artisanal element. And it's those points of differentiation that, to me, make a major difference with people who drink whiskey."

"Typically, companies won't do all this because it takes more time and costs more money," said JYPSI Spirits co-founder and owner Raj Alva. "But if you're committed to making a better bourbon, you not only use the best distilling and blending practices; you start with the very finest grains that make up that whiskey in the first place and go above and beyond conventional processes at every level of production. That's what we did with Tribute."

About Outsiders Spirits

Outsiders Spirits, LLC was founded in 2020 by CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva as a purpose-driven incubator for whiskey innovation. The company officially launched its first whiskey release, Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 001: "The Journey," in May 2023, and has since released Legacy Batch 002: "The Alchemist" and "Explorer" to critical acclaim - including Double Gold and Gold Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition; the Platinum Award for "World's Best Blended Whiskey" with a 98 rating from the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards; Gold and a 94 rating from the NY International Spirits Competition; and top accolades in the PR%F and the Beverage Testing Institute competitions. Whiskey JYPSI Legacy was also named one of the Top 7 Celebrity Whiskey's of 2023 by Whiskey Raiders, a Top 50 Whiskey of 2023 by Fred Minnick, and the 2024 Whiskey Maker of the Year by Whiskey Network.

For more information, visit www.whiskeyjypsi.com and follow @WhiskeyJYPSI on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact for Outsiders Spirits:

Ed James

CHQ Media

[email protected]

Media Contacts for Eric Church:

Ebie McFarland | Janet Buck

Essential Broadcast Media, LLC

[email protected] | [email protected]

About Eric Church

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fan base around the globe known as the Church Choir, plus a critically acclaimed catalog of music. Known for his tenacity on the road, his recent The Outsiders Revival Tour earned rave reviews as he brought a rotating lineup of emerging artists along for the first fully-outdoor tour of his career. His prior outing, the 55-city The Gather Again Tour, offered fans an in-the-round arena show and earned the 2022 Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. Church is currently working on new music as the follow up to his most recent chart-topping project, the Heart & Soul triple album, which featured the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day while sequestered in rural North Carolina. This followed his Gold-certified Desperate Man, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category) and prior releases including the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ("How 'Bout You," "Guys Like Me"), Carolina ("Smoke a Little Smoke," "Love Your Love the Most") and Mr. Misunderstood ("Record Year," "Round Here Buzz"), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ("Like a Wrecking Ball," "Talladega") and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief ("Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand"), as well as 30 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Church is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a co-owner of the iconic Field & Stream brand, has his own SiriusXM music channel, "Eric Church Outsiders Radio," and will soon open Chief's, a six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway.

For more information, visit www.ericchurch.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter @ericchurch and Instagram @ericchurchmusic.

