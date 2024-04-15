Whisper Woods of Smithtown Associate Receives Benchmark's Annual Compassionate Caregiver Award

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished." -Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO, Benchmark Senior Living Post this

"Luis lends tremendous heart and soul to our community," said Desiree Krajnyak-Baker, executive director of Whisper Woods of Smithtown. "His passion for people has transformed the lives of many residents at our community and we feel so fortunate to have him as part of our team."

Each year, Benchmark asks their residents and families to nominate a caregiver to be honored. Over 300 nominations were submitted this year, including from Susan Henderson, whose mother is a resident at Whisper Woods.

"Luis has taken the time to get to know all of us who come to spend time with my mom, and we think of him as extension of our family," said Henderson. "He has been a source of strength and joy. He isn't just staff, he's the heart that makes it feel like home. What a gift. My mom, at 85, is truly living her best life."

Condezo has been a Whisper Woods associate for over three years. Born and raised in Peru, he previously served in the Peruvian Air Force before moving to the United States.

"The compassion and care our associates exhibit daily is truly inspiring," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark. "Our annual awards gala is a time when we all can come together to celebrate the good work that the associates at our 65 communities do every day to transform lives through human connection. I couldn't be more proud of this year's winners and all they've accomplished."

Whisper Woods was also the recent recipient of the Kings Park Chamber of Commerce's annual Humanitarian of the Year award. Last year, they were the only senior living community in the greater Smithtown area to earn U.S. News & World Report's Best Assisted Living excellence award for their care and experiences, which spans independent assisted living to specialized memory care assisted living.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

Media Contact

Carol Arnold, Benchmark Senior Living, 1 6035020469, [email protected], http://www.BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com

SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living