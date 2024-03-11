Whisper Woods of Smithtown Honored with Humanitarian of the Year Award

"For six years, we've worked hard to be a valued resource for all Suffolk County seniors and families. We are incredibly grateful to have our dedication recognized by the Chamber." -Desiree Krajnyak-Baker, executive director, Whisper Woods Post this

"For six years, we've worked hard to be a valued resource for all Suffolk County seniors and families," said Krajnyak-Baker. "For our team, it's about continuing to empower our residents as they age while nurturing their passions, connections and their quality of life. We are incredibly grateful to have our dedication recognized by the Chamber."

"Whisper Woods is a valued and very visible member of our community. Even in challenging situations, the caring and commitment of the staff is incredibly evident in each and every interaction. I can't think of an organization in our community who is more deserving of this award," Diane Motherway, executive director, Kings Park Chamber of Commerce.

Last year, Whisper Woods was selected one of the country's best by U.S. News & World Report with a 2023-2024 Best Assisted Living excellence award. They were the only senior living community in the greater Smithtown area to have earned this prestigious award.

Whisper Woods' care and experiences spans independent assisted living to specialized memory care assisted living for those who would benefit from a safer, engaging environment, chef-prepared meals, supportive living services, transportation and assistance with daily activities, such as getting dressed and medication management. Residents enjoy connecting over programs and amenities offered in many common spaces including a bistro, art gallery, hair salon and spa, fitness center, recreation room and outdoor terrace with wine bar.

Whisper Woods' award-winning Mind & Memory Care program offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for those with Alzheimer's and dementia to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication and empathy. Neighborhoods provide the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities further promote familiarity and wellness.

About Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider with 65 independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care communities and over 6,700 dedicated associates providing compassionate care and outstanding experiences throughout the Northeast. The Waltham, Mass.-based company was founded over 27 years ago by Tom Grape with the purpose of Transforming Lives Through Human Connection. Since then, Benchmark has continued to set the industry standard, having won over 300 hundred local, regional and national awards for its care, programs and as a top workplace. Benchmark has been named one of the Top Places to Work for 16 straight years in The Boston Globe's annual employee-based survey and received repeated recognition in FORTUNE's Best Workplaces for Aging Services list. In 2023, Benchmark communities received 53 U.S. News & World Report Best of Senior Living excellence awards based on resident and family feedback. For more information, visit BenchmarkSeniorLiving.com.

