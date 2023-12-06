Whispp to Debut New Real-Time Assistive Voice Technology, Helping Millions with Voice Disabilities Speak in Their Natural Voice

"Voice disabilities and speech disorders like stuttering significantly impact a person's life and happiness," said Whispp founder and CEO Joris Castermans. "Whispp isn't just transforming voices; it's advancing communication by making it accessible to all and enhancing quality of life." Post this

How the Whispp App Works.

Whispp fundamentally differs from existing voice conversion technologies because of its ability to convert voiceless speech (speech that does not have a discernible pitch) to natural and voiced speech.

Whispp uses audio-to-audio-based AI, resulting in real-time speech conversion, which is highly scalable due to its language-independent nature.

Users also have the unique ability to recreate their distinct voice by providing recordings of their current or past healthy voice, adding a personalized touch to their communication.

Whispp accommodates a wide spectrum of voice types — from soft whispers to rough speech resulting from a total laryngectomy after throat cancer — providing a tailored solution for various conditions. Whispp is even more innovative because, for several disorders, deliberately steering the voice towards whispering helps due to neurological changes in the speech system.

People who stutter severely, for example, can reduce their stuttering frequency by an average of 85% while whispering. Additionally, people who suffer from spasmodic dysphonia or recurrent respiratory papillomatosis speak much more relaxed and fluently when they whisper.

Unlike conventional speech-to-text (STT) approaches with noticeable latency and an uneven conversational flow, Whispp provides real-time speech conversion, eliminating barriers to natural communication.

At CES 2023, Whispp introduced the ability to send asynchronous message texts, enhancing the overall communication experience by allowing messages to be exchanged at the recipient's pace, adding flexibility and convenience to the platform. Whispp's new product features accommodate a wide spectrum of voice types, providing a tailored solution for various conditions. Even in noisy environments, Whispp allows clear communication and the ability to maintain one's clarity of speech regardless of external disturbances.

About Whispp

Powered by AI, Whispp's speech technology empowers millions of people who suffer from a voice disability or stutter severely with the ability to speak in their own natural voice, intended intonation and emotion in real-time. Whispp also enables phone and video calls with more privacy for those without voice disorders, so conversations are kept private without disturbing others. Founded in 2018, Whispp is a privately held company based in Leiden, The Netherlands. Follow Whispp on YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook or learn more at https://whispp.com.

