Whistle, Whistle: United Basketball League Introduces Head Coaches of Texas and Indiana Teams

Roster of Talented Leaders Will Play Critical Role in Player Development; Inaugural UBL: Showcase Season Tips Off September 28

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization oriented toward domestic teams, player and youth development as well as community engagement, today announced the appointment of the head coaches for the UBL's Texas and Indiana teams ahead of the UBL: Showcase season starting September 28. This class of coaches includes a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience coaching and playing in the NBA, internationally, and in the minor leagues.

"After a lengthy and detailed interview process, we're excited to announce the coaches that will lead our Texas and Indiana teams," stated Mark Anderson, Director of Coaching at the UBL. "The UBL leadership team prioritized finding coaches with the right pedigree, skill set, and commitment to player development based on their high level of coaching and years of experience. Giving opportunities to new and former ballers is a cornerstone of the UBL. I look forward to seeing how these coaches will help their players grow their game and, as a result, add more competitiveness to U.S. independent and minor league basketball."

The Texas and Indiana coaches include:

Texas Coaches:

Coach Reggie Freeman, Austin Basketball Club - Reggie was an All-Conference First Team Texas Longhorn. After college, Reggie played internationally and is regarded as one of the best foreign players to play for a Serbian basketball team. Additionally, Freeman played for the U.S. Virgin Islands national team in 2009.

Coach Alan Walls, College Station Basketball - Alan is a graduate of the University of Colorado who has an innate ability to find talent. He has recruited from more than 100 countries and has directed athletic curriculum and skills development for players on all levels.

Coach Al Harrington, Dallas Basketball Club - Al won the first-ever Big3 championship and played 16 seasons in the NBA for several teams. Following retirement, he became an entrepreneur and started his own company, The Harrington Group.

Coach Brian Rowsom, Fort Worth Basketball Club - Brian is a former NBA player who split time between the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets and has coached from Mexico to Japan. He takes great pride in using data and relationships to grow his players.

Coach Brandon Johnson, Houston Basketball Club - A first-generation college graduate, Brandon impacted the University of San Diego as an All-American. Brandon uses his story of triumph over adversity to inspire young people nationwide.

Coach Kendrick Bryson, Tyler Basketball Club - Bryson has been a basketball coach for 17 years and has taught athletic skill development to players of all ages while sharing life lessons learned from owning his own business.

Coach Brian Semonian, San Antonio Basketball Club - Brian has an extensive career coaching professional men's and women's basketball and high school boys. He holds degrees from the University of Arizona in secondary education and physical education, enabling him to translate these disciplines to the court.

Coach Gary Flowers, Waco Basketball Club - Gary played in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors and internationally, from Greece to Saudi Arabia to Argentina. Gary is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi.

Indiana Coaches:

Coach Brad Zellner, Bloomington Basketball Club - With a perspective gained from coaching various sports, Brad has spent years coaching in Indiana and focuses on the mental side of the game just as much as the physical.

Coach Brad Miller, Fort Wayne Basketball Club - Brad is a two-time NBA All-Star. Brad was the first player in Purdue school history to have 1,500 points, 800 rebounds, and 250 assists. He played for almost 15 years domestically and internationally.

Coach Andre Owens, Indianapolis Basketball Club - A player and coach who hails from Indianapolis, Andre's time as a shooting guard both domestically and internationally has helped prepare him as a coach in Indiana.

Coach Dominique Ingram, Lafayette Basketball Club - Dominique has coached and played all over Georgia and Florida. His expertise as an All-Star and state championship winner gives him an edge over his competitors.

Coach John Benson, Muncie Basketball Club - With Indiana basketball in his blood, John has coaching experience at all levels of the game. His extensive connection to the community ensures a grassroots presence in and around Muncie.

Coach Wayne Wooten, Northwest Indiana Basketball Club - A basketball coach and sports manager, Wayne blends experience in the armed forces and a love for sports to mentor and manage players with a unique point of view.

Coach Larry Lesset, South Bend Basketball Club - Larry is a former Division I and international basketball coach with more than 300 wins as a head coach. He focuses on mentorship and relationships to help develop players regardless of location.

Coach Harry Marshall, Terre Haute Basketball Club - As one of the all-time leading scorers at Indiana State, Harry deeply connects with this state and hopes to bring a UBL championship to Terre Haute.

In early August, the league held the UBL: Showcase draft lottery. The Texas draft occurred on August 10, and the Indiana draft on August 11.

About the United Basketball League

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America oriented toward domestic teams, player and youth development as well as community engagement. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level.

The UBL has a community-centric model that connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program which provides ownership opportunities to its fan base. UBL also has a growing Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

