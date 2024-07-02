Whistleblower Lawsuit Seeks Justice for Nike Rising Star Who Refused to Remain Silent About the Misdirection of $2 Million in Shareholder Funds Under False Pretenses

"I was disappointed to see my superiors prioritize their personal interests over those of the company and its shareholders. By speaking out, I did what I believed was right and what I expected the company wanted me to do. To lose my job for doing the right thing feels like the ultimate betrayal." Post this

Perceiving that he was being asked to remain quiet about the fact that the security risk was a ruse to obtain funding under false pretenses, Mr. Prince reported to Mr. Barnette that he was being pressured to participate in a lie to support a project that he believed was contrary to the best interests of Nike and its shareholders. Roughly one week later, Mr. Prince's supervisor issued him a Final Corrective Action, with instructions that he needed to "align" with leadership and support proceeding with the Footwear Legacy Revolution project.

In meetings with Mr. Barnette on October 16, 2023, and with Mr. Miller and other leaders on October 23, Mr. Prince stood firm in his position that the Footwear Legacy Revolution project was unjustified and contrary to the interests of Nike and its investors. Because Mr. Prince refused to back down, Nike terminated Mr. Prince's employment on October 27, 2023.

The lawsuit asserts that Nike terminated Mr. Prince in retaliation for his legally protected reports that Mr. Miller and Mr. Monaghan were diverting investor funds under false pretenses to shore up another struggling project for which they were responsible. "This is a classic case of shoot the messenger," explained attorney Dana Sullivan. "Nike purports to prioritize its shareholders and customers and pays lip service to maintaining high ethical standards. The company urges employees to speak up when they see something that violates those standards. However, when Lamar believed Nike leaders were duping shareholders and spoke out about it, it cost him his job."

According to Mr. Prince, "I bought into Nike's vision of digital transformation and corporate success through efficiency and high standards. I was disappointed to see my superiors prioritize their personal interests over those of the company and its shareholders. By speaking out, I did what I believed was right and what I expected the company wanted me to do. To lose my job for doing the right thing feels like the ultimate betrayal."

Of note, this is not the first recent legal action questioning whether Nike has their shareholders' best interests at heart. Just last week, a class action shareholder lawsuit asserted that Nike executives participated in a scheme to defraud its shareholders by pushing strategies that resulted in economic losses.

