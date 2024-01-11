Whitby Dental Studio Expands Office and Launches New Website

We treat each patient with respect and a judgment free attitude. To us, patients are family and we make each individual feel welcome... Our goal is to restore and maintain the dental health of our patients so that their natural teeth can last for the rest of their life. Post this

The new website is designed to be easy to navigate and interactive, making information more readily available for patients. It contains detailed descriptions of the wide variety of dental services offered and the importance of regular dental visits for teeth cleaning and oral exams. The office can be contacted through the website for ease of scheduling.

Whitby Dental Studio has four highly qualified dentists on staff: Dr. Ali Al-Rubayee, Dr. Majd Khouri, Dr. Lynn Bazarin, and Dr. Wendy Shyu. Together, they collaborate to provide individualized care for each patient according to their specific needs. Through advanced training and extensive experience, the dentists apply the latest techniques and treatment strategies that lead to greater comfort and reduced recovery times for patients.

"We treat each patient with respect and a judgment-free attitude. To us, patients are family and we strive to make each individual feel welcome from the first moment they step into our office. Our goal is to restore and maintain our patients' dental health so that their natural teeth can last for the rest of their lives," says Dr. Khouri.

Whitby Dental Studio takes pride in offering excellent dental services that include:

Preventive Dentistry (teeth cleanings, oral exams, fluoride)

Restorative Dentistry (fillings, roots canals, crowns, bridges, dental implants, dentures)

Cosmetic Dentistry (teeth whitening, veneers, orthodontics)

Sedation Dentistry

Dental Emergencies

Full Mouth Reconstruction

Digital Dentistry

Pediatric Dentistry (Children's dentistry)

About Whitby Dental Studio

Whitby Dental Studio is a general family dental practice at 3500 Brock St N., Suite 6B, Whitby, ON L1R 3J4. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 905-666-2750 or visit https://www.whitbydentalstudio.com.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Whitby Dental Studio