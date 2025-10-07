White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection Honored In Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards

White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection has been distinguished by voters in Condé Nast Traveler's 2025 Readers' Choice Awards as the No. 1 Hotel in the Northeast. Post this

Located in the picturesque seaside town of Kennebunk, Maine, just 90 minutes from Boston, White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection offers intimate, luxurious accommodations paired with distinctive experiences that place the property at the top of the Northeast category. Personalized offerings reflect the best of New England culture, from traditional Maine lobster bakes and local apple orchard visits to scenic bike rides and coastal adventures. The White Barn Restaurant, a Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond fine dining destination, celebrates seasonal New England cuisine, while Little Barn provides a casual, approachable menu highlighting Maine farmstead and seafood ingredients. Unparalleled accommodations capture the region's historic coastal charm, including waterfront cottages and a one-of-a-kind houseboat, all with scenic views and marina access. The property-wide redesign led by New York-based Jenny Wolf Interiors refreshed guest rooms and public spaces with contemporary touches and locally sourced elements, enhancing a stay defined by elegance, comfort, and personalized service.

Condé Nast Traveler received more than 757,000 survey responses from readers across the United States rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades from readers, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

About White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection

A beloved local landmark for over 150 years, White Barn Inn, Auberge Collection is synonymous with warm New England hospitality, rustic charm, and uncompromising attention to detail. Just a 90-minute drive north of Boston in the charming coastal town of Kennebunk, Maine, the 28-room property is renowned as one of the country's most distinctive getaways offering supreme levels of quality, luxury, and gracious service. The hotel's four waterfront cottages and one-of-a-kind houseboat boast coastal views and access to White Barn Marina. Amenities include an outdoor infinity pool, coastal views, an award-winning spa, two restaurants, convenient access to fine shopping and art galleries in Kennebunkport, as well as a variety of experiences from bike riding to local apple orchards to traditional Maine lobster bakes. The White Barn Restaurant, a culinary legend, Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond fine dining destination, offers seasonal, contemporary New England cuisine while the new Little Barn is a casual eatery highlighting the local Maine farmstead and fisheries to the table in flavorful, approachable dishes. In summer 2020, White Barn Inn unveiled a property-wide redesign led by New York-basedJenny Wolf Interiors that refreshed guest rooms and public spaces with playful contemporary touches and elements from local Maine purveyors.

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 30 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo. The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

