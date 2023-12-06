White Collar Criminal Defense Law Expert Jan Lawrence Handzlik Joins Exclusive Haute Lawyer Network

Jan Lawrence Handzlik joins Haute Lawyer as a Labor & Employment Law expert representing the Los Angeles market.
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Lawyer is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine. Haute Lawyer covers the latest legal updates through its network of acclaimed lawyer and experts.
Media Contact
Esly Davis, Haute Lawyer by Haute Living, 7864195031, [email protected], https://hauteliving.com/hautelawyer/
SOURCE Haute Lawyer by Haute Living
Share this article