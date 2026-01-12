White Collar Support Group to Hold Historic 500th Weekly Meeting, Mon., Jan. 19, 2026

"The White Collar Support Group exists to bring people prosecuted for white collar crimes and their families out of isolation and into a community that provides understanding, perspective, and real solutions," - Jeff Grant, Co-Founder Post this

The White Collar Support Group's™ mission is to provide practical information, peer support, and emotional and spiritual guidance to individuals and families navigating the white collar criminal justice system. The organization focuses on helping participants move from isolation and fear toward clarity, stability, and long-term reintegration.

Weekly meetings last approximately 75 minutes and center on topics such as preparing for prosecution or incarceration, family and relationship challenges, financial disruption, careers after conviction, mental health, substance use recovery, and rebuilding identity and purpose. Participants are encouraged to share lived experience, ask questions, and support newcomers in a confidential, non-judgmental environment.

"The White Collar Support Group exists to bring people prosecuted for white collar crimes and their families out of isolation and into a community that provides understanding, perspective, and real solutions," said lawyer and minister Jeff Grant, co-founder of the White Collar Support Group™. "Reaching our 500th meeting reflects the quiet, consistent work of helping people stabilize their lives and begin to move forward."

In addition to its weekly support meetings, Progressive Prison Ministries has expanded its work through several national initiatives emerging directly from the needs identified within the community.

The organization's Federal Expungement Initiative focuses on advancing policy solutions and public awareness around record-clearing and second-chance opportunities for people with federal convictions, an area of law where relief options remain extremely limited.

Its Right to Banking (De-Banking) Initiative addresses the growing problem of individuals being denied access to basic banking and financial services due to past criminal records, despite having completed their sentences and complied with all legal requirements.

Drew Chapin, a longtime White Collar Support Group leader, and CEO/Founder of The Discoverability Company, emphasized the importance of continuity. "What makes this community effective is its consistency," Chapin said. "People know that every Monday night, no matter what, there is a place where they can show up, speak honestly, and learn from others who have walked the same path."

Progressive Prison Ministries is also collaborating on a Yale-affiliated research study examining long-term recovery and reintegration outcomes among individuals convicted of white collar offenses, contributing empirical data to a field that has historically lacked rigorous academic research.

Brent Cassity, a White Collar Support Group leader, host of the criminal justice podcast Nightmare Success, and criminal justice reform advocate, noted the group's broader significance. "This community fills a gap that few institutions address," Cassity said. "It provides perspective, accountability, and hope for people navigating a system that often leaves them isolated long after their cases end."

Progressive Prison Ministries and the White Collar Support Group have been featured in national and regional media including The New Yorker, Reuters, Forbes, Bloomberg, and Entrepreneur, and have become a widely cited resource for journalists examining white collar crime, punishment, and reentry.

Founded in 2013 in Greenwich, CT, The White Collar Support Group™ is the world's first ministry devoted to those navigating the white collar criminal justice system and their families. Its programs combine peer support, education, research, and advocacy to address the personal, social, and structural consequences of white collar prosecution. More information is available at www.prisonist.org (http://www.prisonist.org/).

