White Elephant Online expands holiday offerings with new Secret Santa Generator tool

"We're excited to build on the success of our White Elephant platform with a new tool to play Secret Santa," says co-founder and CEO David Mancarella. "We're in the business of bringing joy to the holiday season, so becoming a one-stop shop for both popular gift-swap traditions was a no-brainer."

Secret Santa is one of the most popular holiday traditions worldwide and is played by millions of people each year. Each person draws a name and buys a single gift for that recipient, acting as that person's "Secret Santa." Gifts are typically exchanged in person and then the gift-giver is revealed. Virtual Secret Santas are becoming increasingly popular, where participants ship the gift to their recipient and everyone opens the gift over video chat.

Secret Santa Generator is completely free to use.

