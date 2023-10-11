White Elephant Online expands holiday offerings with new Secret Santa Generator tool

Secret Santa Generator offers friends and family a way to continue their holiday gift exchange traditions with new online tool
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Elephant Online has just launched a new Secret Santa Generator tool, allowing groups a fun and easy way to draw names and manage the ever-popular holiday gift exchange game. Expanding on their original product, White Elephant Online, which allows people to play the holiday gift swap game completely virtually, their latest addition to the virtual game space is perfect for groups of family and friends and is free for all users.
Secret Santa gift exchanges historically required the group to gather in person to all randomly draw names out of a hat. While other sites have since brought this process online, Secret Santa Generator aims to simplify the experience for participants while still providing the features people expect to host a gift exchange, such as drawing names and managing a wishlist. The wishlist tool uses proprietary technology to enable gifts from any major retailer; users are no longer limited to pre-curated lists.
"We're excited to build on the success of our White Elephant platform with a new tool to play Secret Santa," says co-founder and CEO David Mancarella. "We're in the business of bringing joy to the holiday season, so becoming a one-stop shop for both popular gift-swap traditions was a no-brainer."
Secret Santa is one of the most popular holiday traditions worldwide and is played by millions of people each year. Each person draws a name and buys a single gift for that recipient, acting as that person's "Secret Santa." Gifts are typically exchanged in person and then the gift-giver is revealed. Virtual Secret Santas are becoming increasingly popular, where participants ship the gift to their recipient and everyone opens the gift over video chat.
Secret Santa Generator is completely free to use.
