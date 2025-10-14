White Elephant Online Kicks Off Fifth Anniversary Celebration Ahead of Holiday Season

From a 2020 pandemic idea to a global holiday tradition, White Elephant Online celebrates five years of connecting teams, families, and friends through joyful virtual gift exchanges.
BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Elephant Online, the leading platform for hosting virtual holiday gift exchanges, is thrilled to kick off its fifth anniversary season this fall. As teams, families, and friends gear up for the holidays, the company is celebrating five years of growth while looking ahead to new ways to bring people together.
Since its launch in 2020, White Elephant Online has grown from a clever solution for remote teams and families during the pandemic into a beloved holiday tradition enjoyed around the world. Over the past five years, more than 350,000 users have joined tens of thousands of games across all 50 states and in 37 countries, keeping the joy of holiday gift swaps alive—no matter where they are. The platform has become a trusted partner for thousands of companies, making it easy to host festive, memorable celebrations in any setting.
"We are excited to reach this milestone as a company and a team," said David Mancarella, CEO and co-founder of White Elephant Online. "We know that a lot of companies don't make it this far, especially those founded in the midst of the pandemic. I think it speaks to the value we bring to folks around the world, and we're honored to be a part of their holiday traditions year after year."
In celebration of its fifth anniversary, White Elephant Online is making this holiday season its most exciting yet. Upcoming highlights include a toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots, a Five-Year Trends Report filled with hilarious and surprising insights from its extensive trove of gifting data, and the launch of the official White Elephant Gift Idea Generator—a fun new tool that helps participants find the perfect gift for any exchange, whether they're on a budget or aiming to surprise and delight.
Founded during a time when gathering in person wasn't always possible, White Elephant Online tapped into the timeless appeal of holiday gift exchanges and reimagined them for the digital age. These new initiatives reflect the company's ongoing commitment to making holiday celebrations simple, joyful, and accessible for everyone.
White Elephant Online is a virtual platform that allows groups to play the popular holiday gift-swapping game online. Since 2020, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of users connect and celebrate through easy-to-use, customizable online games that bring holiday fun to teams, families, and communities around the world.
