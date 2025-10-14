White Elephant Online Kicks Off Fifth Anniversary Celebration Ahead of Holiday Season

Over the past 5 years, more than 350,000 people around the world have joined in on the fun — turning a pandemic idea into a global holiday tradition. Post this

"We are excited to reach this milestone as a company and a team," said David Mancarella, CEO and co-founder of White Elephant Online. "We know that a lot of companies don't make it this far, especially those founded in the midst of the pandemic. I think it speaks to the value we bring to folks around the world, and we're honored to be a part of their holiday traditions year after year."

In celebration of its fifth anniversary, White Elephant Online is making this holiday season its most exciting yet. Upcoming highlights include a toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots, a Five-Year Trends Report filled with hilarious and surprising insights from its extensive trove of gifting data, and the launch of the official White Elephant Gift Idea Generator—a fun new tool that helps participants find the perfect gift for any exchange, whether they're on a budget or aiming to surprise and delight.

Founded during a time when gathering in person wasn't always possible, White Elephant Online tapped into the timeless appeal of holiday gift exchanges and reimagined them for the digital age. These new initiatives reflect the company's ongoing commitment to making holiday celebrations simple, joyful, and accessible for everyone.

White Elephant Online is a virtual platform that allows groups to play the popular holiday gift-swapping game online. Since 2020, the company has helped hundreds of thousands of users connect and celebrate through easy-to-use, customizable online games that bring holiday fun to teams, families, and communities around the world.

To learn more or host your own virtual gift exchange, visit www.whiteelephantonline.com.

