White Elephant Online Launches Free Gift Idea Generator to Help Shoppers Instantly Find Funny, Clever and Affordable Gifts This Holiday Season

With more than 350,000 gifts swapped on its platform since 2020 by teams and families across the country, White Elephant Online has established itself as a virtual holiday tradition and an expert in holiday gifting. The new gift generator leverages that data and expertise, expanding the company's mission beyond virtual celebrations to making holiday gifting more fun, inclusive, and stress-free for everyone.

"White Elephant gift swaps are all about fun and creativity, so choosing a gift shouldn't be stressful or time-consuming," says David Mancarella, co-founder and CEO of White Elephant Online. "We wanted to create something as quirky and fun as the game itself; a tool anyone can use to find the perfect gift for their holiday party."

The launch comes as the popularity of White Elephant has grown steadily over the past decade. According to Google Trends, December 2024 saw the highest search volume for White Elephant since tracking began in 2004, with over 2.5 million searches for White Elephant gifts around the holidays. With so many people actively searching for funny, unique or budget-friendly White Elephant gifts, the White Elephant Gift Idea Generator arrives at a perfect moment.

The White Elephant Gift Idea Generator is available now at:

https://www.whiteelephantonline.com/white-elephant-gift-idea-generator

For teams looking to host a virtual or hybrid White Elephant party, White Elephant Online also offers a full-featured, easy-to-use platform designed to bring laughter and connection to distributed groups.

