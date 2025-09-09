White Glove Wellness® and Dr. Christian González Unveil Miami as the Epicenter of Next-Generation Longevity

"Miami is more than a city — it's a lifestyle capital. By joining forces with Dr. González, we are pioneering a future where wellness is immersive, aspirational, and accessible. This is longevity as luxury, and it starts here in Miami." — Mike Cantrell, Founder & CEO, White Glove Wellness® Post this

Dr. Christian González, a Harvard-trained, double board-certified physician, is recognized globally for his leadership in stem cells, regenerative biologics and medical innovation. Trusted by some of the world's most influential figures — including political leaders, professional athletes, and executives — Dr. González has become a medical mogul known for extending vitality, performance, and health.

Now, alongside White Glove Wellness®, he is bringing this expertise to six newly launched Longevity Labs across South Florida, with flagship locations in Aventura, Boca Raton, and Brickell. These labs are integrated within Dr. González's Spine and Wellness Centers of America, pairing world-class medical credibility with the hospitality-driven White Glove Wellness® ethos.

"Miami is more than a city — it's a lifestyle capital," said Mike Cantrell, Founder & CEO of White Glove Wellness®. "By joining forces with Dr. González, we are pioneering a future where wellness is immersive, aspirational, and accessible. This is longevity as luxury, and it starts here in Miami."

At the White Glove Wellness® Longevity Labs, clients can access protocols once reserved for the elite, including regenerative biologics, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced genetic diagnostics, red light modalities, acoustic therapies, and executive health coaching. Designed to feel as exclusive as they are effective, these therapies invite clients to experience healthcare in an entirely new way — as a VIP-level journey toward vitality and peak performance.

Looking ahead, White Glove Wellness® and Dr. González are preparing to expand throughout Latin America, Mexico, and the Caribbean, positioning Miami not only as a city of sun and culture, but as the global hub of luxury longevity innovation.

About White Glove Wellness®

White Glove Wellness® is a luxury wellness company pioneering the integration of science, service, and hospitality to create longevity as a lifestyle. Founded by entrepreneur Mike Cantrell, the brand is redefining healthcare by blending cutting-edge regenerative medicine with five-star experiences.

About Dr. Christian González

Dr. Christian González is a Harvard-trained, double board-certified physician and one of the most recognized doctors in Miami and Latin America. With multiple international awards, he is a global authority on regenerative biologics and trusted by world leaders, athletes, and executives seeking next-generation healthcare solutions.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Mike Cantrell, Cantrell Media, (866) 593-7848, [email protected], https://whiteglovewellness.com/

SOURCE White Glove Wellness®