White House and SANS Institute Chart a Path to Close the Cybersecurity Skills Gap

Case studies featuring industry giants like Amazon, Black Rainbow Group, Leidos, MasterCard, and Microsoft, showcasing their solutions in building successful cybersecurity teams. Post this

Actionable Strategies:

Recruitment: Prioritizing candidates with relevant certifications is essential for aligning recruitment practices with the cybersecurity industry's evolving needs, while competitive salaries and clear career progression paths are key to attracting top talent.

Training & Development: Emphasizing certification-based training is critical for rapidly upskilling employees, equipping them with the latest cybersecurity tactics and strategies.

Retention: Supporting ongoing certification and continuous learning opportunities is vital for enhancing professional development and job satisfaction.

Management Support: Management must recognize and support certifications as essential components for building a robust cybersecurity defense.

Diverse Backgrounds: Embracing professionals from various backgrounds is crucial, as certifications create a level playing field for those transitioning into cybersecurity from other industries.

A standout statistic from the comprehensive study reveals that 54% of cybersecurity teams that undergo strategic training and development effectively meet or exceed their organizational goals. This impressive rate underscores the powerful impact of a well-crafted training regimen that focuses on practical, real-world skills through certifications and continuous learning. The data highlights the critical importance of investing in such educational frameworks to cultivate a workforce that is not only competent but also capable of adapting to and mitigating sophisticated cybersecurity threats.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals who can navigate complex challenges and protect organizational assets is more pressing than ever. This finding serves as a robust endorsement for enhancing cybersecurity training programs to meet the increasing demands of the global market.

As Jeremy Rabson, Managing Director at GIAC states, "This report underscores the necessity of redefining our approach to cybersecurity education and training. By elevating the role of certifications and practical skills, we can more effectively bridge the current cybersecurity skills gap."

The full 2024 SANS | GIAC Cyber Workforce Research Report is available for those interested in exploring these insights in detail and understanding the critical role of skilled training in meeting today's cybersecurity challenges.

Media Contact

Jenn Elston, SANS Institute | GIAC, 301-654-7267, [email protected], SANS.org

SOURCE SANS Institute | GIAC