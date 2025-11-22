White Label Storage Launches AI Revenue Management Tool to Increase Profitability of Self-Storage Facilities

"We are thrilled to bring RevMan ai online," said Peter Smyth, CEO of White Label Storage. "By integrating AI into our revenue management, we're able to provide our clients with data-driven insights to make smarter pricing decisions, adapt to market fluctuations, and achieve their financial goals." Post this

"We are thrilled to bring RevMan ai online," said Peter Smyth, CEO and Co-Founder of White Label Storage. "By integrating AI into our revenue management practice, we're able to provide our clients with the data-driven insights and automation needed to make smarter pricing decisions, adapt to market fluctuations, and ultimately achieve their financial goals."

White Label Storage's new revenue management tool is the latest milestone in its efforts to build out an industry leading technology stack to increase facility performance and their client's income.

In terms of functionality, this new revenue management tool leverages AI to uncover insights for dynamic pricing adjustments, competitive rate analysis, and predictive analytics. It integrates seamlessly with White Label Storage's management platform and delivers real-time data and automated recommendations to optimize unit prices, discounts, and availability based on market demand and competitor activity.

RevMan ai is currently being rolled out across White Label Storage's portfolio.

Combining Operating Expertise with Innovative Technology

The launch of RevMan ai is rooted in the practical operating experience of White Label Storage's founders, Peter Smyth and Alex Hartman. Before establishing White Label Storage, Smyth and Hartman successfully built and ran Local Locker, a venture that focused on installing and operating micro-storage facilities within un-used apartment buildings across major metro cities.

As owner / operators, they experienced first-hand how the limitations of self storage technology affected the wider community of self-storage owners.

"Our time operating storage facilities showed us exactly what it takes to drive revenue in complex, competitive environments," said Peter Smyth.

"We built our technology stack specifically because the market lacked a solution that could truly reduce costs and manage assets in a bespoke way for the independent owner. That foundation is how we ensure every facility we partner with maximizes its performance."

This dedication to developing new technology remains a core focus of the company. Building in-house solutions is not a side project; it is a central and ongoing focus area for the self-storage management company that ensures their managed facilities maintain a competitive edge.

About White Label Storage

White Label Storage provides end-to-end storage management services that help owners and operators increase revenue and maximize asset value. Ranked in the top ten facility management companies by Inside Self Storage, White Label Storage currently manages over 280 facilities in more than 40 states across the US as well as properties in Canada.

Media Contact

Zach Watson, White Label Storage, 1 (410) 693-5166, [email protected], https://www.whitelabelstorage.com/

SOURCE White Label Storage