White Label Storage Surpasses 200 Self Storage Facilities Under Management

"Crossing the 200-facility mark is an exciting milestone, but we're just getting started," said Peter Smyth, CEO of White Label Storage. "We're rolling out products within our platform that raise the bar for service and help owners compete in today's market — without sacrificing their brand."

White Label Storage's portfolio includes a range of facilities, from a 45-unit RV and boat storage property to 1,200-unit multi-level facilities. The company is currently operating in 40 states across the US and also manages properties in Canada.

Performance-Focused Management

A major driver of White Label Storage's growth is the company's dedication to results-driven management. Spending less time on day-to-day operations is a big draw for owners, but they also want to maximize their revenue.

This focus on outcomes runs through every part of the business. Offering month-to-month contracts is a prime example. Allowing customers to commit to short-term agreements requires WLS to deliver results every month to maintain client relationships.

As a certified Google Partner, White Label Storage also excels at performance marketing. Google Ads can be an extremely effective medium for increasing occupancy, and WLS has invested the time and resources to build a team of expert marketers who can run successful campaigns for clients in any submarket.

From revenue management to website optimization to operational efficiency, enhancing business performance for owners and operators remains the priority for White Label Storage as the company continues to grow.

Industry Experience Meets Technology Development

Before Peter Smyth and Alex Hartman founded White Label Storage, they created Local Locker, which installs and runs micro storage facilities for apartments in major metro cities.

After building that company from the ground up, they realized their operating model could help other self storage owners.

"While we built this technology stack and operating practice from scratch, we looked around and saw there was no professional service provider on a national scale for non-institutional owners," said Peter Smyth.

"We realized we could use our technology to reduce costs and manage facilities in a bespoke way that maximized performance."

Developing new technology is also a focus area for the self storage management company.

In 2025, White Label Storage knew owners needed better solutions for delinquency collections. So the company built StorBill using their in-house development team to help owners reduce friction from the payment process.

Rather than requiring tenants to log in to a payment portal, the software sends customers directly to an e-commerce checkout page that pre-populates with their payment information. As a result, tenants are much more likely to resolve their payments and sign on to autopay.

So not only does the software improve collections, but it also shrinks the amount of tenants who go delinquent in the future.

Although White Label Storage was founded to serve smaller independent operators, the company is now taking on larger clients with multi-state portfolios — most recently Storage of America.

With a scalable management strategy, a capacity for developing innovative tools, and a track record of delivering results, White Label Storage looks poised to continue its growth for years to come.

For more information about White Label Storage and their third-party management services, visit www.whitelabelstorage.com.

