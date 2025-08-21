White Plains Hospital Debuts Choreo-ED™, an AI Solution to Streamline Patient Flow from the Emergency Department

"What makes Choreo-ED different is that it does not rely on a one-size-fits-all model," says X by 2 Director of AI and Machine Learning Mitch Quinn. "It is trained on each hospital's real-time clinical data to give admitting teams actionable signals that are grounded in their existing procedures." Post this

"Emergency department boarding is a national crisis. A 2023 policy brief from the American College of Emergency Physicians reports that over 90% if EDs are routinely overcrowded, with boarding linked to a 15% increase in patient mortality." (Source: ACEP, "Emergency Department Crowding and Boarding," 2023)

The tool "facilitates the communication to other essential departments – including but not limited to nursing, admitting, pharmacy, hospitalists, EVS, and others – that a patient may have a very high likelihood of requiring inpatient care," explains Dr. Rafael E. Torres, Chief Quality Officer at White Plains Hospital and Medical Director at East Post Road Ventures (EPRV). EPRV, through an exclusive relationship with the Hospital, specializes in pre-seed, seed, and early-stage investments in innovative companies that aim to enhance care delivery and organization efficiency.

"What makes Choreo-ED different is that it does not rely on a one-size-fits-all model," says X by 2 Director of AI and Machine Learning Mitch Quinn. "It is trained on each hospital's real-time clinical data to give admitting teams actionable signals that are grounded in their existing procedures. Choreo-ED's aim is not to interfere with clinical judgement and decisions, but rather to proactively choreograph the teams who respond to them."

Choreo-ED was refined and tested with advisory input from ED physicians, nurses and hospitalists, Dr. Torres adds: "This breakthrough product improves our patient assessment and admissions time while also further reducing the time patients and their families spend in our ED."

Time is crucial when it comes to emergency care. X by 2 maintains that, through Choreo-ED, hospitals can reduce patients' time in the ED by 40% or more and help care teams start the admission process an average of 2 hours earlier.

White Plains Hospital continues to explore and implement other innovative technology solutions. "The Innovation Team at White Plains Hospital exists to advance the needs of our Hospital and ultimately, our community," concluded Dr. Torres. "Through solutions like Choreo-ED we are not only making care more efficient locally, but helping to set the standards for care across the United States."

Read the full press release from White Plains Hospital on Health Matters here. You can also find more information on Choreo-ED here.

