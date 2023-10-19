White Rain, the High-Tech Precision Salt Mill is Now Available on Amazon

With the overwhelmingly positive response and reviews we've received for our Black Rain Pepper Mill, we knew we had to follow up with the White Rain Salt Mill Post this

The key to White Rain's outstanding performance is a high-torque motor paired with a modern, high-energy Lithium battery. This combination provides plenty of power to quickly grind even the toughest salt and it runs for months on a single charge.

"With the overwhelmingly positive response and reviews we've received for our Black Rain Pepper Mill, we knew we had to follow up with the White Rain Salt Mill," said Jimmy Olmes, Black Rain and White Rain creator. "People who appreciate superior quality and want something unique, deserve the finest salt mill on the market and we're thrilled to be able to offer it."

White Rain's Unique Features for Salt and Gadget Lovers:

One handed push-button operation to avoid endless cranking. Ideal for simultaneous food prep with the free hand while prepping soup, sauces, steaks, salads, etc.

Easily adjusts to exact indexed precision coarseness settings. Ranges from fine to extra coarse.

Bright LED lights power up automatically when the mill is in use. This makes it easy to see where and how much salt is being dispensed. No more surprises when you take that first bite.

Grinds up to 10 pounds of salt on a single charge, The LED light turns red when charging is needed (via USB charging).

Solid high-quality aluminum body.

Built to last a lifetime, all components are replaceable to ensure top working performance. Hardened high carbon steel burs; lifetime warranty, other components have a 5-year limited warranty.

About White Rain Salt Mill & parent company Wild Ideas Inc.

Wild Ideas Inc. is the parent company of White Rain and Black Rain, founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Jimmy Olmes. Olmes has been in the apparel design, sport accessories and the watch business for 40 years. He has created leading edge active wear, handbags, jewelry, a wide range of performance watches and is the founder of REACTOR Watches. He used his extensive engineering and design background to create the Black Rain Pepper Mill and the White Rain Salt Mill. For more information visit https://blackrainpepper.com/

