White Rivers Indy Announces Strategic Facility Acquisition Pathway Under 2026 OBBB Tax Provisions

White Rivers Indy (WRI) announced today a strategic initiative for the acquisition of 'The Fortress,' a 3.7-acre production compound. Under the 2026 OBBB Act, high-income individuals and corporations face new caps on traditional deductions. WRI, through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, offers a directed donation pathway that allows donors to realize significant tax mitigation while establishing a permanent pillar of the Indiana creative economy. This mortgage-free infrastructure model ensures the long-term sustainability of independent cinema in the Midwest. Details available at www.goodlifemovie.com."

SOUTHPORT, Ind., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Rivers Indy (WRI) unveils a strategic acquisition pathway for 'The Fortress,' a 3.7-acre production campus, specifically designed to navigate the 2026 OBBB tax deduction caps. Through 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsorship, high-net-worth donors can convert 2026 tax liabilities into a permanent, mortgage-free pillar of the Indiana creative economy."