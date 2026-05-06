White Rivers Indy Announces Strategic Facility Acquisition Pathway Under 2026 OBBB Tax Provisions

White Rivers Indy (WRI) announced today a strategic initiative for the acquisition of 'The Fortress,' a 3.7-acre production compound. Under the 2026 OBBB Act, high-income individuals and corporations face new caps on traditional deductions. WRI, through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, offers a directed donation pathway that allows donors to realize significant tax mitigation while establishing a permanent pillar of the Indiana creative economy. This mortgage-free infrastructure model ensures the long-term sustainability of independent cinema in the Midwest. Details available at www.goodlifemovie.com."
SOUTHPORT, Ind., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Rivers Indy (WRI) unveils a strategic acquisition pathway for 'The Fortress,' a 3.7-acre production campus, specifically designed to navigate the 2026 OBBB tax deduction caps. Through 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsorship, high-net-worth donors can convert 2026 tax liabilities into a permanent, mortgage-free pillar of the Indiana creative economy."
As high-income individuals and corporations face new caps on traditional deductions under the 2026 Act, WRI has established a directed donation pathway through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor. This structure allows donors to facilitate the acquisition of production infrastructure as a charitable gift, realizing immediate tax advantages while securing a permanent, mortgage-free pillar for the Indiana film industry.
The 3.7-acre Southport site features advanced sound stage potential and robust logistical capabilities. By removing the burden of traditional debt from the studio's overhead, WRI ensures that future production funds are funneled directly into local job creation and creative output. The acquisition represents a long-term investment in Indiana's cultural infrastructure, providing a stable foundation for major projects such as the upcoming film, "The Good Life."
Interested parties and financial advisors can review the project's logistical specs and fiscal sponsorship details at www.goodlifemovie.com.
Media Contact
Jordan Rivers, White Rivers Indy, 1 7604463835, [email protected], www.whiteriversindy.com
SOURCE White Rivers Indy
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