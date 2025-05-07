White Smoke Rising In the U.S.: Lewis Barbecue Launches Much-Awaited Secret Sauce from the Holy City

We have been quietly developing this latest creation in-house over many months to give our fans something to enjoy with our barbecue or a wide variety of other foods at home. We think its versatility will make it your kitchen go-to, adding a little flavor bump to whatever's on your plate. Post this

"We have been quietly developing this latest creation in-house over many months to give our fans something to enjoy with our barbecue or with all kinds of other foods at home. We think its versatility will make it your kitchen go-to, adding a little flavor bump to whatever's on your plate," said John Lewis, founder and pitmaster of Lewis Barbecue. "We're having some fun with the timing of the sauce's debut as it just happens to align with the Vatican's upcoming news, and the 'Holy City' and smoke signal correlations are just too perfect."

Lewis' Secret Sauce is a kitchen essential ready to bless everything from grilled dishes and marinades to stir-fries and dressings—bringing heavenly flavor to everyday dishes. Crafted with a vinegar, molasses, and mustard base, it is versatile enough for all kinds of meals, from brisket to breakfast. The sauce's flavor profile is sweet, bright and tangy with just a slight bit of heat to wake up the taste buds.

Just in time for grilling season, the new Secret Sauce can be pre-ordered nationally online or purchased at Lewis Barbecue's locations in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina so homecooks can enjoy the bold and soulful flavor that marks John Lewis' famed barbecue. Anyone who signs up to pre-order the new Secret Sauce at www.lewisbarbecue.com by Friday, May 9 will have a chance to win $100 credit for Lewis' legendary smoked meats, sauces and rubs delivered nationwide.

See what the smoke signals reveal daily with Lewis Barbecue's ongoing updates on Instagram and Facebook and find suggested ways to enjoy the Secret Sauce here.

About Lewis Barbecue

Lewis Barbecue, with locations in Charleston and Greenville, South Carolina, is the brainchild of renowned pitmaster John Lewis. Known for bringing the bold flavors of Central Texas-style barbecue to the Southeast, Lewis Barbecue has earned national acclaim for its perfectly smoked brisket, house-made sausages, and vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. Since opening its flagship location in Charleston in 2016 and expanding to Greenville in 2023, Lewis Barbecue has remained dedicated to quality, tradition, and hospitality—serving up expertly crafted meats, scratch-made sides, and craft cocktails in an inviting setting that celebrates the art of barbecue. Lewis also owns and operates Rancho Lewis in Charleston. For more information, visit www.lewisbarbecue.com or follow @lewisbarbecue on social media.

Note to reporters and editors: Interviews and Secret Sauce samples are available upon request.

