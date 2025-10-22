White Stripes Parking Maintenance Urges Property Owners to Winterize Asphalt Surfaces Before Cold Weather Hits

White Stripes Parking Maintenance reminds Colorado property owners that fall is the ideal time to prepare parking lots and driveways for winter. Offering crack sealing, pothole repair, and parking lot striping, the company helps clients prevent costly asphalt damage and maintain safe, well-marked surfaces throughout winter.

MONUMENT, Colo., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As temperatures begin to drop across Colorado, White Stripes Parking Maintenance is reminding property owners and managers that fall is the best time to prepare parking lots and driveways for winter. Proactive maintenance — including crack sealing and pothole repair — can prevent costly damage caused by freezing temperatures and moisture infiltration.

"Once snow and ice start accumulating, even small cracks can expand quickly," Aaron White, Operations Director at White Stripes Parking Maintenance, explained. "That's why we encourage clients to seal cracks and repair potholes now. It's much more cost-effective than waiting until spring to fix winter damage."

During Colorado's freeze-thaw cycles, water seeps into cracks, freezes, and expands, causing pavement to break apart and deteriorate faster. White Stripes Parking Maintenance offers professional crack sealing and asphalt repair services to help commercial and residential clients protect their pavement investment before winter arrives.

"Even a quick inspection this time of year can make a big difference," Christina White, owner of White Stripes Parking Maintenance, added. "We're happy to provide free estimates and help customers plan the right maintenance schedule for their lot or driveway."

For more information or to schedule a free estimate, visit whitestripesparking.com.

About White Stripes Parking Maintenance

White Stripes Parking Maintenance is a woman-owned small business based in Monument, Colorado. The family-operated company specializes in crack sealing, pothole repair, parking lot striping, and sealcoating for commercial, residential, and government properties. Known for quality workmanship and reliable service, White Stripes helps clients maintain safe, attractive, and long-lasting pavement year-round.

Media Contact

Christina White, White Stripes Parking Maintenance, 1 7192031903, [email protected], https://whitestripesparking.com

SOURCE White Stripes Parking Maintenance