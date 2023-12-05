White Willow announces the release of 'It's Time To Lighten Up'

New self-improvement book shares proven techniques essential for restoring long-lasting vitality results with clients and practitioners worldwide

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- White Willow marks her entry to the publishing scene with the release of "It's Time To Lighten Up" (published by Balboa Press). This book shares what she has experienced over the years researching and practicing energy healing as a natural DNA therapy practitioner and acupuncturist trained in digestion and immunogenetics. Sharing how the body uses food and light to convert biochemistry for cell functions to occur autonomically, is her main goal.

Willow breaks down what it means to be light by identifying how the body emits light prior to all actions. She shares how light infuses people with how they feel day to day. She offers proven techniques to enhance light, bringing the mind and body into oneness, calming the noise around us while enhancing a deeper connection to community. This awareness changes how we perceive ourselves and the world around us.

"We all want to be seen and heard for the being we are becoming. When we choose to live our highest truth, guided by our highest self, we come to recognize the lightness of others, and realize we are all lights shining brightly together or dimming one another. This book offers a different perspective to seeing the world at large. It is a great resource for people who are moving towards self-awareness and seeking insights on how to heal and restore energy. Improving how to feel good with long lasting results," Willow says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Willow answered, "We are a unified global community where we thrive when we're fully supported. Supporting each individual being steers clear of the current world view. Sustainability is not available within the current world model. Yet we all want to thrive and be safe to live a happy healthy life. Isn't it time we secure that safety and precious environment to succeed?" For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844479-its-time-to-lighten-up

"It's Time To Lighten Up"

By White Willow

About the Author

White Willow has been a five elements-trained acupuncturist and energy frequency specialist for more than 40 years. She has dedicated her life to integrating Eastern and Western modalities within healthcare facilities and has developed natural solutions to align energetic systems for normal functions. Willow is passionate about educating people on epigenetics and how thoughts and emotional reactions change how we feel, altering one's light as well as the assembly of a harmonized mind/body balance essential for staying happy and healthy.

