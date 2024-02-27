White Wolf Capital Group Portfolio Company DCCM Acquires Chastain Skillman, LLC.

Blake Conner added: "A partnership with Chastain-Skillman is an excellent cultural and strategic fit for DCCM, further expanding our business into the fast-growing Florida market. We greatly look forward to collaborating with Jay and the entire Chastain-Skillman team." Post this

"DCCM is excited to welcome Chastain-Skillman as the latest addition to our expanding national team," remarked James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, Chairman & CEO of DCCM. "This strategic move enhances our infrastructure engineering capabilities in Florida and strengthens our presence in the regional market. Aligned in our commitment to excellence, the integration of Chastain-Skillman into DCCM promises mutual benefits for our clients and employees."

Jay Chastain expressed enthusiasm about joining DCCM: "Uniting with DCCM creates new opportunities for Chastain-Skillman. Leveraging DCCM's extensive resources, we can offer an even greater suite of comprehensive engineering and field services to our clientele. The future is bright for Chastain-Skillman, and we eagerly anticipate the possibilities this collaboration will bring for our customers and staff."

Blake Conner, Managing Director of White Wolf, added: "A partnership with Chastain-Skillman is an excellent cultural and strategic fit for DCCM, further expanding our business into the fast-growing Florida market. We greatly look forward to collaborating with Jay and the entire Chastain-Skillman team."

About Chastain-Skillman

Headquartered in Lakeland, Florida, Chastain-Skillman has provided professional services for over 70 years. With additional offices in Orlando, Florida, and Brentwood, Tennessee, Chastain-Skillman is committed to addressing engineering and infrastructure needs across the Southeastern United States. Chastain-Skillman specializes in civil engineering, water/wastewater engineering, and land surveying for various public works and land development projects.

For more information, please visit www.chastainskillman.com.

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary branded divisions, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

For more information, please visit www.dccm.com.

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf Capital Group is a diversified investment management firm that provides investors with access to both private and public strategies.

White Wolf's private capital strategies include private equity, private credit, and private funds.

In general, White Wolf Capital Group seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf's private funds' strategy involves investing with other private fund managers as a limited or financing partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American-focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

White Wolf's publicly traded strategy provides investors with exposure to liquid alternatives through an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). This fund enables investors to access publicly traded private equity and private credit. The publicly traded fund offers additional liquidity options in the public market while providing opportunities for both current income yield and long-term capital appreciation.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

Media Contact

Jonathan Satter, White Wolf Capital Group, 1 786.228.8494, [email protected], www.whitewolfcapital.com

SOURCE White Wolf Capital Group