White Wolf Capital Group Portfolio Company DCCM Acquires Peoples & Quigley

"We're excited to join forces with DCCM," said Christopher Quigley, PE, Chief Executive Officer of Peoples & Quigley. "This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities and better serve our clients. By combining our strengths with DCCM's resources, we're looking forward to enhancing the services we provide and continuing our commitment to quality engineering solutions."

"Bringing Peoples & Quigley on board is a great step for DCCM," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, Chairman & CEO of DCCM. "Their expertise in water engineering will significantly enhance our service offerings in our Georgia markets as well as contributing to our national depth of expertise. We're excited about what this partnership means for our clients and employees."

Blake Conner, Managing Director of White Wolf, added "We're proud to partner with Chris and the entire Peoples & Quigley team. The Company's successful track record and loyal customer base is a testament to its growing market position throughout Georgia."

About Peoples & Quigley

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with additional offices in Cartersville and Athens, Peoples & Quigley has been a trusted provider of water resources and water/wastewater engineering services for almost 50 years. The firm is committed to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions that meet the needs of public and private sector clients across various industries. For more information, please visit: https://pandqinc.com.

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary branded divisions, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

For more information, please visit: www.dccm.com.

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf Capital Group is a diversified investment management firm that provides investors with access to both private and public strategies.

White Wolf's private capital strategies include private equity, private credit, and private funds.

In general, White Wolf Capital Group seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf's private funds strategy involves investing with other private fund managers as a limited or financing partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market. White Wolf's publicly traded strategy provides investors with exposure to liquid alternatives through an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). This fund enables investors to access publicly traded private equity and private credit. The publicly traded fund offers additional liquidity options in the public market while providing opportunities for both current income yield and long-term capital appreciation.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com. White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

