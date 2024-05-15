White Wolf Capital Group's NewCo Plastics Announces its Acquisition of Magenta

Jordan Earnheardt added "NewCo Plastics and White Wolf are proud to be partnering with the teams across the Magenta footprint and look forward to expanding their service offerings to better serve our customer base." Post this

Bob Mallo of the Magenta group of companies said, "We're extremely excited to be joining NewCo Plastics. NewCo's strengths in customer relationships, workforce development, and emphasis on being the highest quality manufacturer in the industry align perfectly with our culture. With our collective efforts, we will be able to further expand and provide additional opportunities to our customers and associates."

Jordan Earnheardt, Vice President at White Wolf Capital Group, added "NewCo Plastics and White Wolf are proud to be partnering with the teams across the Magenta footprint and look forward to expanding their service offerings to better serve our customer base. We believe the combination of these two customer first cultures will lead to great outcomes for all stakeholders."

About Magenta

Established in 1969, Magenta is a specialized provider of injection-molded products, assemblies, and packaging solutions to a variety of end-markets. Magenta maintains a SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification and is a registered manufacturer with the Food & Drug Administration. Proudly made in America from a newly remodeled facility, just outside of Chicago, Magenta supplies both custom and stock products to the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, food & beverage, and other end markets.

For further information, please visit: www.magentallc.com

Permian Plastics LLC ("Permian") is a custom plastic injection molding company based in St. Louis. Since 1994, Permian has provided innovative solutions, efficient production, and effective quality control for customers in a wide range of industries. Permian brings quality, performance, and price together to provide a fully integrated manufacturing solution for healthcare, biotechnology, electronics, telecommunications, and other critical industries. With a wide range of expertise across a range of polymer technologies and special materials, Permian provides a solution for various product applications.

For further information, please visit: www.permianplastics.com

About NewCo Plastics

NewCo Plastics is a plastics manufacturing platform that was formed by White Wolf Capital to partner with and acquire North American plastic injection molding and plastics manufacturing companies with revenues of $5 million to $50 million serving a diversified mix of end markets, including medical, personal care, aerospace, defense, food & beverage, and others.

For further information, please visit: www.newcoplastics.com

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf Capital Group is a diversified investment management firm that provides investors with access to both private and public strategies.

White Wolf's private capital strategies include private equity, private credit, and private funds. In general, White Wolf Capital Group seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf's private funds strategy involves investing with other private fund managers as a limited or financing partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American-focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

White Wolf's publicly traded strategy provides investors with exposure to liquid alternatives through an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). This fund enables investors to access publicly traded private equity and private credit. The publicly traded fund offers additional liquidity options in the public market while providing opportunities for both current income yield and long-term capital appreciation.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

