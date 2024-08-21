White Wolf Capital Group's Seacoast Service Partners Announces its Acquisition of Florida's Advanced Cooling and Heating Inc.

Blake Conner- "The acquisition of Advanced Cooling and Heating provides Seacoast with an entry point into Florida's fast-growing Palm Beach County and complemented by a strong management team led by Erik Bryson and Victor Da Silva." Post this

Blake Conner (Managing Director) of White Wolf, adds "The acquisition of Advanced Cooling and Heating represents an ideal fit for Seacoast's expansion strategy across Florida, providing Seacoast with an entry point into Florida's fast-growing Palm Beach County and complemented by a strong management team led by Erik Bryson and Victor Da Silva."

About Advanced Cooling and Heating

Founded in 1996 and led by Erik Bryson and Victor Da Silva Jr., Advanced Cooling & Heating ("ACH") specializes in providing high-quality HVAC system replacement, installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential customers throughout Palm Beach and Martin counties.

About Seacoast Service Partners

Formed by White Wolf Capital Group, SSP is an active acquirer of plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration businesses in the Southeastern United States. SSP's strategy is to acquire and partner with profitable companies that provide high-quality value to their customers. SSP is uniquely positioned to further strengthen already established companies in the fragmented market of home and commercial services. By leveraging resources, SSP seeks to offer expanded services, increased efficiency, and improved profitability for partner companies. With a focus on the Southeast region, SSP is prepared to become a significant player in the local market while delivering superior customer service and value to its customers. Through its development strategy, SSP's goal is to become the leading provider of plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration services in the Southeast.

Seacoast Service Partners Criteria

SSP is actively seeking add-on acquisition opportunities that meet the following criteria:

Plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration businesses based in the Southeastern United States with revenues up to $25 million .

with revenues up to . Companies that have a history of providing exceptional customer service and quality workmanship.

Firms that have a loyal customer base and strong relationships with suppliers and vendors.

Businesses that have a strong management team in place and a proven history of delivering value to customers.

Companies that have the potential to expand geographically and/or offer complementary services to Seacoast's existing business lines.

About White Wolf Capital Group

White Wolf Capital Group is a diversified investment management firm that provides investors with access to both private and public strategies.

White Wolf's private capital strategies include private equity, private credit, and private funds.

In general, White Wolf Capital Group seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA. Typical situations include management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, and investments for growth. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, government services, information technology, security, aerospace, and defense. White Wolf's private funds' strategy involves investing with other private fund managers as a limited or financing partner. Targeted investment candidates are North American-focused private credit funds looking to raise $50 million to $500 million, with a focus on the lower-middle and middle-market.

White Wolf's publicly traded strategy provides investors with exposure to liquid alternatives through an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF). This fund enables investors to access publicly traded private equity and private credit. The publicly traded fund offers additional liquidity options in the public market while providing opportunities for both current income yield and long-term capital appreciation.

For further information, please visit https://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

White Wolf's office locations include Miami, Chicago, Montreal, and New York City.

